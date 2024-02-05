Dogfish Head Wants to Cure Those Cold-Weather Blues with an Announcement of its Springtime Brews

Milton, Del., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The country’s most recent bout of frigid weather has Dogfish Head Craft Brewery dreaming of spring, and what better way to will warmer-weather into existence than with an announcement of its spring-centric beers? Light, refreshing and reminiscent of more temperate times, the brewery’s lineup of springtime brews is sure to cure any case of cold-weather blues … and they’re hitting shelves and taps nationwide NOW!

First up in Dogfish Head’s spring beers lineup is Mandarin & Mango Crush (6.0% ABV), a citrus-forward fruit ale brewed with boatloads of tart mandarin oranges and juicy Alphonso mangos. The result? A light-bodied, hazy gold-colored brew with a delicate balance of sweet and tart flavors, and a crisp, dry finish.

Part of Dogfish Head’s 2024 Art Series, an annual selection of four beers featuring designs by a singular collaborating artist, Mandarin & Mango Crush showcases label artwork by Methane Studios. Known for creating hand-crafted, intensely detailed screen prints, Methane Studios is an Atlanta-based operation made up of an Ohio-native, beer-loving duo, Mark McDevitt and Robert Lee. The team’s otherworldly interpretation of Mandarin & Mango Crush centers on a sea monster amidst shark-infested waters balancing whole oranges and mangos amongst his many tentacles.

“I’ve definitely got spring fever,” said Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer. “Just like the monster on our new Mandarin & Mango Crush label, I can’t wait to jump in and enjoy the coastal Delaware waters, but for me, the only sharks I hope to see are those on the beers in my beachside cooler.”

Dogfish Head’s next warmer-weather option is its seasonal variety pack, complete with a clement collection of four balmy beers – three fan-favorites and a limited-edition variety pack exclusive. Dogfish Head’s latest seasonal variety 12pk/12oz cans includes:

60 Minute IPA (6.0% ABV) : A continually hopped IPA brewed with a slew of intense Northwest hops for a pungently, citrusy, grassy hop flavor without being crushingly bitter.

: A continually hopped IPA brewed with a slew of intense Northwest hops for a pungently, citrusy, grassy hop flavor without being crushingly bitter. Blue Hen Pilsner (4.8% ABV) : A crisp and refreshing pilsner brewed with only four ingredients: water, yeast, spicy noble Saaz hops, and Delaware-grown and malted barley.

: A crisp and refreshing pilsner brewed with only four ingredients: water, yeast, spicy noble Saaz hops, and Delaware-grown and malted barley. SeaQuench Ale (4.9% ABV) : A session sour mash-up of a crisp Kolsch, a salty Gose and a tart Beliner Weiss brewed in sequence with black limes, lime juice and sea salt.

: A session sour mash-up of a crisp Kolsch, a salty Gose and a tart Beliner Weiss brewed in sequence with black limes, lime juice and sea salt. VARIETY PACK EXCLUSIVE! Festina Peche (4.5% ABV) : A tart and slightly sweet neo-Berliner Weisse brewed with peaches.

And for those as happy … er, hoppy about the thought of springtime sunshine as Dogfish Head, there’s the new All-IPA Variety Pack*. This 12pk/12oz can package, of course, contains the brewery’s flagship IPA, 60 Minute IPA, as well as three of its other most popular, hop-centric beers.

90 Minute Imperial IPA (9.0% ABV) : One of the first continually hopped beers whose powerful malt backbone supports its extreme hopping rate for rich pine and fruity citrus hop aromas, and a pungent, but not overly bitter, hop flavor.

Slightly Mighty (4.0% ABV) : A lo-cal IPA that is slight in calories and carbs with mighty hop character and has just 95 calories, 3.6g carbs, 1g protein and 0g fat per 12oz can.

: A lo-cal IPA that is slight in calories and carbs with mighty hop character and has just 95 calories, 3.6g carbs, 1g protein and 0g fat per 12oz can. Hazy Squall (6.5% ABV) : A juicy IPA continually hopped with Cascade hops and dry-hopped with a luscious hop blend to form a tropical citrus tempest.

For more about Dogfish Head Craft Brewery or to track down its beers, visit www.dogfish.com.

*Available in select East Coast markets only.

