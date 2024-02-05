Qlik’s David Zember Recognized as 2024 CRN® Channel Chief  

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik ®, a global leader in data integration, analytics and AI, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named David Zember, Senior Vice President, WW Channels and Alliances at Qlik, to the prestigious 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs list. Released annually by CRN, the Channel Chiefs list showcases the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers.

In 2023, Qlik launched a new Partner and Alliances organization, aimed at meeting market opportunities and focusing its approach to partner engagement. David has led the team to blend best practices from Qlik and Talend®, which Qlik acquired in 2023. This effort is geared towards driving growth, enhancing customer retention, and establishing an improved framework for planning and enablement.

“In an era where forging high-trust partnerships is as critical as innovative solutions, David’s leadership exemplifies Qlik’s commitment to excellence and collaborative growth. His strategic acumen in spearheading our partner program not only aligns with our vision but accelerates mutual success. David’s recognition as a CRN Channel Chief underscores the synergy between Qlik's data-centric approach and our partners’ expertise, propelling us towards a future where every decision is empowered by data,” stated Casey George, Qlik Executive Vice President, Global Sales.

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

CRN’s 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About Qlik

Qlik converts complex data landscapes into actionable insights, driving strategic business outcomes. Serving over 40,000 global customers, our portfolio provides advanced, enterprise-grade AI/ML and data management. We excel in data integration and governance, offering comprehensive solutions that work with diverse data sources. Intuitive analytics from Qlik uncover hidden patterns, empowering teams to address complex challenges and seize new opportunities. Our AI/ML tools, both practical and scalable, lead to better decisions, faster. As strategic partners, our platform-agnostic technology and expertise make our customers more competitive.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

