AMN Healthcare Named One of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek

DALLAS, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States, has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2024.



Developing an inclusive and diverse workforce to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse nation is among the most urgent and challenging priorities for healthcare organizations. As the total talent solutions partner to many health systems, AMN Healthcare prioritizes the paramount importance of crafting a diverse and inclusive workforce in both clinical and non-clinical settings to improve trust, garner empathy and strengthen the connection to patients and communities.

“I am honored that AMN has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, highlighting our efforts in creating an inclusive company both in how we operate every day and in our values-based culture,” said Cary Grace, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. “As we continue to prioritize equipping healthcare organizations with diverse talent and increasing access to quality care for all, this designation shows that we are on the right path. Especially as we kick off Black History Month, I am proud that our deeply held beliefs of inclusion and health equity are being celebrated.”

An integral part of its company culture and core business, AMN Healthcare’s focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion is visible in three key areas:

Workplace : AMN has a robust Employee Resource Group program, in which nearly half of all employees are members.

: AMN has a robust Employee Resource Group program, in which nearly half of all employees are members. Workforce: AMN prioritizes the makeup of team members to be reflective of the communities it serves, and the company is reaching parity with the U.S. Department of Labor statistics through strategic recruitment and onboarding.

AMN prioritizes the makeup of team members to be reflective of the communities it serves, and the company is reaching parity with the U.S. Department of Labor statistics through strategic recruitment and onboarding. Marketplace: Through significant investment spends with diverse vendors, growing leadership teams with diverse talent and serving non-English-speaking patients through AMN interpreters and language services, AMN continues to strengthen its DEI impact in the marketplace.



Through a survey of more than 220,000+ individuals that included representation at over 1.5 million companies, Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group designates companies as America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity. Now in its second year, this recognition distinguishes companies that are committed to offering a diverse and inclusive work environment.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, permanent placement, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.