NorthStar Moving’s Franchise Business Earns “2024 VERIFIED FRANCHISE” by Entrepreneur Magazine

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, is proud to announce that their franchise business was verified by Entrepreneur magazine during its Franchise 500® evaluation process. The Franchise 500 is the leading global authority in the franchise industry, and after an extensive vetting process, NorthStar Moving Franchising was recognized as a “Verified Brand” for its transparency and contribution to the franchise industry.

“We are very pleased that Entrepreneur magazine’s expert editorial team has declared us a 2024 Verified Franchise,” said NorthStar Moving Company CEO & Co-Founder Ram Katalan. “This is an exciting year for us. We are about to announce another franchise location. As a unique moving franchise with an attractive investment model and over 25 years in the moving business, there is a huge opportunity for franchisees. I personally meet with each potential franchisee before they make an investment. I walk them through what it really means to be the owner of a moving business and be part of the NorthStar Moving team. By becoming a NorthStar Moving franchisee; you’re in business for yourself, but not by yourself.”

Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both the dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. While compiling the annual list, Entrepreneur’s editorial team researches and assesses several factors of each brand including: costs and fees; size and growth; support; brand strength; financial strength; and stability.

To view NorthStar Moving’s 2024 Entrepreneur Magazine verified listing, visit: https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/northstar-moving-company/334878

And, for more information about NorthStar Moving Company franchise opportunities visit: www.northstarfranchising.com.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten Best Places to Work awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.