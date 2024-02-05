Global Acoustic Insulation Market to Reach Value of USD 20.07 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford, USA, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, acoustic insulation market plays a crucial role in various aspects of our lives, offering many benefits beyond mere noise reduction in the global acoustic insulation market. Its impact is especially pronounced in the expanding construction industry, particularly in developing economies. Acoustic insulation helps enhance workplace productivity, as employees can focus better and communicate more clearly in quieter environments.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Acoustic Insulation Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 62

Figures – 75

The global acoustic insulation market is presented with a significant opportunity driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings and infrastructure. This demand aligns well with the capabilities of acoustic insulation materials, especially those that offer thermal insulation properties in the acoustic insulation market.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 14.66 Billion 2030 Value Projection USD 20.07 Billion CAGR 4% Forecast Period 2023-2030 Segments Covered Sales channel

Application

End-Use Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in Global Acoustic Insulation Market

Saint-Gobain

Rockwool International

Owens Corning

Knauf Insulation

BASF SE

Kingspan Group

Johns Manville

Fletcher Insulation

Armacell International S.A.

Recticel NV

Paroc Group

Superglass Insulation Ltd.

Siderise Group

L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A.

Acoustiblok UK Ltd.

Cellecta Ltd.

Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

Troldtekt A/S

Ecotherm Insulation UK Ltd.

Sontext Pty Ltd.

Online Segment is Expected to Rise Significantly Ddue to Offering Customers Unparalleled Convenience

Online sales channel has witnessed a remarkable surge in popularity, offering customers unparalleled convenience and an extensive array of options in the global acoustic insulation market. Acoustic insulation products, in particular, have embraced this digital transformation and are now readily available through various online avenues, including e-commerce platforms, manufacturer websites, and online marketplaces.

The market in North America emerges as a dominant force in the global acoustic insulation market, driven by several key factors. Firstly, the region boasts a mature construction industry that strongly emphasizes sound management within structures. Stringent noise regulations further underscore the need for effective acoustic insulation solutions.

Transportation Segment is Expected to Dominate Market Ddue to Enhancing Passenger Comfort

Transportation sector encompasses a wide range of applications, including automotive, aerospace, and marine industries, where acoustic insulation materials play a pivotal role. These materials are strategically employed to minimize noise and vibrations within vehicles and aircraft, effectively enhancing passenger comfort and reducing the impact of noise pollution on both travelers and the surrounding environment in the acoustic insulation market.

Regional market in the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly establishing itself as the fastest-growing acoustic insulation market, driven by a confluence of dynamic factors. The region is witnessing unprecedented urbanization, accompanied by extensive infrastructure development and industrial expansion.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the acoustic insulation market has been recently conducted. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Acoustic Insulation Market

In 2022, Rockwool International made waves in the construction industry by unveiling a cutting-edge stone wool insulation product distinguished by its advanced acoustic properties. This innovative offering boasts improved sound absorption and transmission loss capabilities, directly addressing the escalating need for effective noise control solutions in various building applications.

The Kingspan Group recently made a significant announcement in 2022. The company introduced a fresh lineup of high-performance acoustic insulation solutions to elevate sound control within buildings. These products deliver enhanced acoustic performance and align with the growing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency in construction.

Key Questions Answered in the Acoustic Insulation Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

