InventHelp Inventor Develops New Playset/Play Vehicle for Children (DNV-624)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I wanted to create a fun flying saucer space vehicle that enables children to engage in imaginative play,” said an inventor, from Fairplay, Colo., “so I invented the FLYING SAUCER. My design eliminates the need to fabricate a flying saucer play vehicle using boxes, pillows, or other items.”

The patent-pending invention provides a fun and entertaining new play set for children. In doing so, it enables the child to engage in imaginative play. It also helps promote the development of motor skills, dexterity, and coordination and it could offer educational elements. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-DNV-624, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.