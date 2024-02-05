Programmatic Advertising Market projected to reach USD 120.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - says MarketDigits in its latest study

Richmond, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Programmatic Advertising Market ” , by Product Type (Real-Time Bidding, Private Marketplace, Programmatic guaranteed, Others), Device (Mobile, Computers, Others), Advertising Channel (display ads, video ads, social ads, audio ads, native ads, and digital out-of-home, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Market size value in 2023 USD 21.1 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 120.7 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 28.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019

Programmatic advertising involves the targeted delivery of specific advertisements to particular audiences based on data collected from online sources about the preferences and interests of those audiences. This targeted approach increases the likelihood of a product or service being utilized instead of reaching a general audience that may not have any interest in the offering. Several key factors drive the forecasted growth of the programmatic advertising market. The increasing demand for programmatic advertising skills and the expanding platform for mobile marketing contributions are expected to play a significant role. Global digitization is also contributing to the market's growth. However, the shortage of skilled professionals in programmatic advertising is anticipated to hinder market growth. Additionally, the rising popularity of digital video consumption through platforms such as Amazon Prime and Netflix presents promising opportunities for the programmatic advertising market in the future. Despite these opportunities, technological developments may pose challenges to the market's growth shortly. This programmatic advertising market report covers recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and local market players, opportunities in emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic growth analysis, market size, category market growth, application niches, dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations.

Adform

Adobe Inc.

Amazon Advertising LLC

AppNexus (Xandr)

BeeswaxIO Corporation

Facebook Inc.

Google LLC

Index Exchange Inc.

MediaMath Inc.

Oath Inc.

OpenX Technologies Inc.

PubMatic Inc.

Rubicon Project Inc.

The Trade Desk Inc.

Verizon Media

Growth in the use of smartphones and laptops

People consistently have their phones with them throughout the day and place them beside their beds at night. The pervasive use of mobile phones presents a substantial opportunity for an increase in programmatic spending. With the continuous expansion of the mobile market, mobile advertising is made to be employed on a broader scale, driving a heightened demand for more advanced technology. Mobile devices are progressively becoming the primary screen, with programmatic technology confidently advancing into the realm of mobile phones, challenging the dominance of desktops. The evolution of innovative methods and tools for monitoring and measuring relevant data on mobile devices is creating promising prospects for programmatic mobile video. Notably, Facebook is currently playing a significant role in the ascent of mobile programmatic.

The recent shift in ad spending to over-the-top and CTV

Advancement of Digital Out-of-Home Ads

Growth in video ads

Increasing demand for targeted advertising

The rise of mobile and connected devices offers a profitable path for programmatic ad campaigns

Enhanced data analytics capabilities

Growing adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning

The growing demand for targeted advertising is fueled by the desire of advertisers to efficiently reach specific audience segments. Advertisers leverage data-driven insights to tailor messages to individual preferences, behaviors, and demographics. This personalized approach enhances advertising effectiveness, resulting in higher conversion rates and better returns on investment. Targeted advertising minimizes wastage by delivering ads only to relevant audiences, optimizing budget allocation. Additionally, it addresses privacy concerns by respecting regulations and consumer preferences. As technology advances and consumer expectations evolve, targeted advertising remains a key strategy for advertisers seeking impactful and efficient marketing campaigns.

North America dominates the market for Programmatic Advertising.

During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to contribute 34% to the global market growth. The experts at Technavio have thoroughly elucidated the regional trends and drivers that will influence the market in this timeframe. A key factor propelling the growth of the programmatic advertising spending market in North America is the region's well-established technological landscape. Furthermore, North America presents a lucrative market for numerous brands, offering them enhanced opportunities to monetize their advertisements. Moreover, advertisers in North America extensively utilize programmatic advertising spending to effectively target their audiences. The region is witnessing a rising trend among advertisers who are increasingly investing in mobile and video programmatic advertising, capitalizing on the surging popularity of streaming services and the widespread use of smartphones. Consequently, these factors are fostering market growth in the region throughout the forecast period.

The Real-Time Bidding Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Real-time bidding functions as a dynamic programmatic advertising system, facilitating the immediate buying and selling of online ad impressions through swift auctions. In a typical RTB process, when a user engages with a website or app, the available ad space undergoes a rapid auction on an ad exchange or supply-side platform, unfolding in real-time, often within milliseconds as the webpage or app loads. Advertisers actively participate in this real-time bidding by utilizing their demand-side platforms to secure the coveted ad impression. Through a sequence of steps including user engagement, ad space auction, real-time bids, and immediate ad display, RTB operates on a per-impression basis, providing advertisers the flexibility to target specific audiences with timely and relevant ads. The advantages of Real-Time Bidding encompass heightened efficiency, improved targeting precision, and the ability to optimize ad spend by bidding on impressions aligned with the advertiser's objectives. Advertisers can tap into a diverse inventory across various websites and apps, enabling them to reach their target audience more efficiently compared to traditional advertising methods.

By Product Type Real-Time Bidding Private Marketplace Programmatic guaranteed Others

By Device Mobile Computers Others

By Distribution Channel display ads video ads social ads audio ads native ads and digital out-of-home Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



