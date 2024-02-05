ConnectWise’s Raghu Bongula, Raffael Marty, and Kaela Vanden Berg Recognized as 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of technology solution providers (TSPs), today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Raghu Bongula, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cybersecurity Raffael Marty and Vice President Brand and Production Kaela Vanden Berg to the prestigious 2024 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes the IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies.

Across their decades of experience, Bongula, Marty, and Vanden Berg have made a significant impact on ConnectWise’s, and its partners,’ success:

Raghu Bongula (CTO) is responsible for leading the global engineering teams across all the product lines in the company. His technical acumen and prowess as a technical leader have been invaluable to ConnectWise over the last couple of years as the company has made significant innovations and developments to its Asio™ Platform, along with incorporating generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) and hyperautomation to make TSPs more efficient.

Raffael Marty (EVP & GM, Cybersecurity) leads the company's strategic direction and operational execution of all aspects of the cybersecurity business. With multi-industry experience in executive management, product development/management, SaaS (Software as a Service) business modeling, threat intelligence, and strategic planning, Marty has been critical to the growth of ConnectWise's cybersecurity unit.

Kaela Vanden Berg (VP, Brand and Production) takes the role of driving engagement and knowledge sharing among MSPs (Managed Service Providers) and IT professionals by developing and executing comprehensive strategies for the IT Nation community. An experienced leader driving strategic growth in MSPs and IT professional communities, Vanden Berg is committed to fostering collaboration, innovation, and growth for MSPs through education and thought leadership.



“Raghu, Raffy, and Kaela have been critical to driving our growth and supporting our mission over what turned out to be a very transformative year,” said Jason Magee, CEO of ConnectWise. “I am thankful for their leadership in delivering innovations and strategies that drive MSP profitability and security not only to our partners, but to the entire channel ecosystem and IT Nation community.”

“These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year.”

The Channel Chiefs list, released annually by CRN, highlights the top leaders throughout the IT channel ecosystem who work tirelessly to ensure mutual success with their partners and customers CRN’s 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com .

