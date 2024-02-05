InventHelp Inventor Develops Combination Upright Vacuum and Blower (FED-2497)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I wanted to create an improved way to remove dirt, particles, and debris from carpets,” said an inventor, from Seattle, Wash., “so I invented the BLOWER. My design would offer a timesaving alternative to traditional upright vacuums.”

The invention provides an improved design for a vacuum cleaner. In doing so, it would effectively loosen stuck-on particles and debris from carpets and hard surfaces. As a result, it saves time and effort when cleaning and it could contribute to a more efficient vacuuming process. The invention features a two-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and professional cleaning personnel. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-FED-2497, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.