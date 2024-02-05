Agricultural Lighting Market Set to Reach US$ 38.5 Billion by 2034, Driven by Innovation and Sustainable Farming Practices | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market size for agricultural lighting is estimated to be around US$ 12.1 billion in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period, with an estimated market size of US$ 38.5 billion by 2034.



In the last few decades, agricultural lighting has become increasingly popular in the agriculture sector, especially in CEA practices where technologies are used to create an optimal environment for plant growth. This is due to the rising demands for high-quality crop production throughout the year and the government's initiatives to promote sustainable agriculture practices, energy-efficient technologies, and modern farming techniques.

Urban areas also adopt agricultural lighting for vertical farming systems to cultivate crops in controlled indoor environments, independent of external climatic conditions. There is also a growing awareness of the environmental impact of traditional farming methods, leading to a shift toward energy-efficient agricultural practices. Ongoing research and development activities in agricultural technologies have resulted in innovative lighting solutions tailored specifically to certain crops.

The agricultural lighting market is experiencing increasing demand from large-scale commercial growers and farmers who deploy lighting solutions to enhance crop growth, extend growing seasons, and improve overall yield and quality. Horticulture and floriculture farmers also employ agricultural lighting to cultivate specific plants for ornamental or decorative purposes. There is also a great demand for these lights in agricultural research institutions, universities, and laboratories to study plant biology, optimize growth parameters, and develop new varieties with improved traits.

“There is still less awareness about agricultural lighting in the underdeveloped parts of the world. Companies in agricultural lighting must offer educational resources, training programs, and workshops to inform farmers about the benefits and proper use of advanced lighting technologies in crop production,” opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The new segment dominates the agricultural lighting market with a CAGR of 12.10%.

Based on the light source, the LED segment leads the market with a CAGR of 12.0%.

The agricultural lighting market in the United States is anticipated to grow at a rate of 12.50% through 2034 .

through . The market in the United Kingdom is estimated to rise at a whopping 13.20% CAGR through 2034 .

CAGR through . The market for agricultural lighting in China has the potential to increase at 12.90% CAGR through 2034 .

CAGR through . The Japan agricultural lighting market is predicted to rise by 13.80% CAGR through 2034 .

CAGR through . The agricultural lighting market in South Korea is very likely to grow at 13.60% through 2034.





Competitive Landscape

Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Osram Licht AG, and other key players dominate the market's competitive landscape. These industry leaders are recognized for their extensive experience and expertise in developing advanced horticultural lighting systems.

Companies within the competitive landscape prioritize research and development to stay at the forefront of technological advancements. This emphasis on innovation ensures that these companies continuously improve existing lighting technologies, providing farmers with cutting-edge solutions that enhance crop cultivation and overall productivity.

The competitive landscape is characterized by companies that specialize in horticultural lighting systems. This specialization demonstrates a strategic focus on catering specifically to the unique needs of plant cultivation for optimal plant growth, yield, and quality.

For instance, on January 2, 2023, Energous Corporation, an RF-based technology company, and ams OSRAM, a leader in intelligent sensors, announced a collaboration on a wirelessly powered multi-spectral light sensor for the application of agricultural sensors.

Key Segments in the Agricultural Lighting Market

By Installation:

New

Retrofit

By Light Source:

LED

Fluorescent

HID

Others

By Wattage Type:

Below 50W

50 to 150W

Above 150W



By Sales Channel:

Retail/Wholesale

Direct Sales

Online/E-commerce



By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services



By Application:

Livestock

Horticulture

Aquaculture



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe





