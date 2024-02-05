Declaration of number of voting rights

| Source: AIR FRANCE - KLM AIR FRANCE - KLM

Declaration of number of voting rights

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares as required by
L.233-8 II of the code of commerce and article 223-16 of the general rules
of the French market authority (AMF).

DateNumber of shares1Total number of voting rights 

 
01/31/2024262,769,869Theoretical number of voting rights2:290,241,970
    


1 Following the capital increase reserved for employees of the Air France-KLM group completed in December 21, 2023, the company issued 5,716,256 new shares. The number of shares making up the Company's share capital thus increased from 257,053,613 shares to 262,769,869 shares.
2 The theoretical voting rights include all voting rights, including double voting rights.

Attachment


Attachments

PR voting rights_31 Jan_VA