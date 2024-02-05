UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ publishes green bond report for 2023

UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (the Company) publishes its green bond report for 2023.

The Company acknowledges its responsibility to ensure that its actions have a beneficial impact on the sustainability and energy independence of the region, hence it works toward investments tailored to the activities that enable the transition to a climate-resilient low-carbon and sustainable environment.

Green Bonds Programme:

As of 31 December 2023, the Company has issued 72.4 million Euros of nominal value Green Bonds.

The eligible projects for these Green Bonds are in the category of renewable energy only, such as wind and solar PV energy parks aiming to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and Social Development Goal (SDG) 7 “Affordable and clean energy”.

The Green Bond framework is available online on the Company’s website, which defines and provides the selection and evaluation process of the investments to make sure that it contributes to long-term value creation and complies with Green Bond Principles, defined by the International Capital Markets Association.

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt

Attachment