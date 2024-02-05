Human Unitec International Inc Corporate Status on Cryptocurrency

HUDSON, N.Y., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Unitec International, Inc., (OTC Pink: HMNU) ("HMNU"), is a Project Finance, Management & Development Company for Sustainability, Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy, announces completion of Asset Purchase and Joint Ventures on its HealthCare and Renewable Energy business.



On 15 December 2023, Luxury House Gran Canaria S.L., a Spain Corporation and Human Unitec International, HMNU, entered into an agreement for the purchase of HMNU's shares of the following entities:

9385-6516 Quebec Inc., Montreal, Canada.

Sedda Green Energy S.R.L., Porto Torres, Italy

Energy SELCO, a Romania Corporation

Luxury House Gran Canaria S.L. has paid the Company $22,500,000 of marketable cryptocurrency via the Company’s HMNU BEP(20) wallet.

On 18 December 2023, High Perform Technology SPA and Human Unitec International Inc entered into a final agreement whereas HPT agreed to provide $200,000 of funds for operating revenue to the Company. The Company and HPT will combine their management teams and continue the development of the blockchain infrastructure of HPT into multiple markets including the healthcare and renewal energy markets developed by the Company. The new HMNU/HPT website has been developed and is active at http://www.hmnuglobal.com. HPT is developing new social media accounts for both HPT and the Company for communication as well as marketing its cryptocurrency tokens.

On 24 January 2024, FP Studio and HMNU completed an agreement whereas the Company agrees to pay FP Studio International, SAS thirty percent (30%) of the gross sales of its cryptocurrency portfolio for FP Studio International's distribution, marketing, advertisement and sales of its cryptocurrency portfolio.

Mr. Fabio De Stefano with High Perform Tech has been appointed by the Board of Directors as a Director and Chief Financial Officer. https://highperform.tech/

Please note in December 20th, 2023, the company website hmnuglobal.com was hacked and the entire web files deleted. High Perform Tech will be managing the website and the IT infrastructure for the Company.

About Human Unitec International, Inc.,

Human Unitec International, Inc., is a Project Finance, Management & Development Company engaged in Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy. We are listed on the US OTC Market (OTC: HMNU).

