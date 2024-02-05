BFCM-EMTN Series n°380- Issuer Call Notice

Issuer Call Notice

5 February 2024

BNP Paribas

60, avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-2085 Luxembourg, as (the “Fiscal Agent’’, “Principal Paying Agent’’, and “Listing Agent’’),



To : The Noteholders of the below mentioned issue

Dear Sirs,

Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel

Issue of Euro 150,000,000 Fixed Rate Callable Notes due February 2029 (the “Notes”)

under the Programme

(ISIN Code: XS1032759117)

Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel is the issuer (the “Issuer’’) of the Notes.

In accordance with Conditions of the Notes, the Issuer hereby gives notice that it is exercising in whole its right to call the Notes pursuant to the Issuer Call provision under Condition 19. of the Final Terms dated 11 February, 2014 (“Issuer Call Option”) of the Notes.

We, the Issuer, instruct you as Fiscal Agent, to authorise the Common Depository to cancel the Notes redeemed on 13 February, 2024 (“Optional Redemption Date”).

For the purposes of the Issuer Call:

(i) the Issuer Call Date will be 13 February, 2024; and

(ii) the Optional Redemption Amount(s): EUR 100,000 per Calculation Amount.

Unless otherwise defined in this notice, capitalised terms used in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the Base Prospectus dated 13 May, 2013, as applicable, relating to the Notes.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Banque Fédérative du Crédit Mutuel

By: Yakup KILINC

Duly authorised





