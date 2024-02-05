Nanterre, February 5th, 2024

Disclosure of transactions in own shares From January 29th to February 2nd, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 13, 2023 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From January 29th to February 2nd, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 29/01/2024 FR0000125486 5 300 116,69200 XPAR VINCI 30/01/2024 FR0000125486 539 116,81860 XPAR VINCI 01/02/2024 FR0000125486 2 489 116,62010 XPAR TOTAL 8 328 116,6787

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment