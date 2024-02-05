Led by a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport and Lamborghini Sián, “Racer X Collection” Announced as the Latest Feature for the Broad Arrow Amelia Island Auction

Grosse Pointe, MI, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 5, 2024 – Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is thrilled to announce the addition of an exceptional and noteworthy group of supercars and sports cars to the Amelia Island auction offering for 2024, the majority of which will be offered without reserve. The “Racer X Collection” of modern and vintage sporting classics includes sought-after examples like the 2022 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, estimated at $4,000,000 - $5,000,000, alongside a stellar offering of vintage sports cars such as the purebred 1966 Shelby 427 S/C, estimated at $3,000,000 - $3,750,000.

The "Racer X Collection," a selection of twelve exceptional vehicles that pays homage to the owner's deep-seated love for cars, inspired by the iconic Speed Racer series and rooted in the owner's childhood fascination with the adventures of Speed and the mysterious Racer X. This collection features standout models such as the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport, Hennessey Venom F5 Coupe, Lamborghini Sián, Porsche 911 Sport Classic, and the revered Shelby Cobra 427 S/C, to name a few. Each car resonates with the spirit of those thrilling moments that first ignited the owner's passion for automobiles. The Racer X Collection is a poignant ode to the timeless connection between entertainment, nostalgia, and the enduring love affair with cars. Of particular note, this collection is offered largely without reserve, creating a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to acquire pieces of automotive history that exemplify the nature of Speed Racer's iconic adventures and the enigmatic allure of Racer X.

Barney Ruprecht, Senior Car Specialist and Vice President of Auctions for Broad Arrow, states, “I am delighted to share in the announcement of this outstanding collection now consigned for our Amelia Island auction. The offering of 12 cars is undoubtedly highlighted by the 2022 Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport (estimate: $4,000,000 - $5,000,000) and the 2021 Lamborghini Sián (estimate: $3,000,000 - $3,750,000), two cars with extraordinarily low production numbers and as such, both are seldom seen in collector circles. The private collection will be offered almost entirely without reserve, excluding one of the finest Shelby Cobra 427 S/Cs and the Bugatti. However, the occasion for the majority of the cars to be offered without reserve is incredibly rare and a unique opportunity in itself.”

Additional modern highlights in the collection include:

2022 Hennessey Venom F5, estimate: $1,200,000 - $1,650,000; offered without reserve

2019 McLaren Senna, estimate: $1,000,000 - $1,250,000; offered without reserve

2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic, estimate: $425,000 - $525,000; offered without reserve

2022 McLaren 765LT Spider, estimate: $575,000 - $675,000; offered without reserve

Sporting classics are equally well represented in the collection and are highlighted by the following:

1966 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C, estimate: $3,000,000 - $3,750,000

1968 Ferrari 206 GT Dino, estimate: $600,000 - $750,000; offered without reserve

1963 Lincoln Continental Convertible, estimate: $80,000 - $100,000; offered without reserve

Now in its second year of being the official auction company of The Amelia, Broad Arrow Auctions continues to assemble a stellar lineup of consignments for the auction across all decades of motoring including the recently announced Gregorie Neck Collection as well as the 2020 McLaren Speedtail (estimate: $2,000,000—$2,400,000), the 1959 Porsche 718 RSK Spyder “Lucybelle III” (estimate: $3,500,000-$4,500,000), and the 1947 Delahaye 135 M Abbott Roadster (estimate: $700,000—$900,000).

Broad Arrow will kickstart its 2024 calendar with the company’s 2nd annual Amelia Auction. Set for March 1-2 at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, the Amelia Auction will feature exceptional collector cars ranging from pre-War classics to modern supercars. Collectors interested in registering to bid for this world-class event are invited to contact a Broad Arrow Client Services Representative via broadarrowauctions.com.

Photo Credit: Bugatti Chiron Courtesy of Teddy Pieper, all others Courtesy of Jeremy Cliff

