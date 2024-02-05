Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) Appoints Fred Buro, CEO of Pala Casino Spa Golf & Resort as a Strategic Advisor

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that promises to reshape the landscape of the guest experience in gaming and hospitality, Fred Buro, a gaming industry thought leader has been appointed as an Advisor to Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI). “The collaboration between Fred and I promises to lower the cost of customer acquisition and retention by re-engineering guest experience strategies through the introduction of QCI Player, a guest facing simple-to-use technology,” said Andrew Cardno, CTO and Co-Founder of QCI.



According to Cardno, “QCI Player is driven by an artificial general intelligence engine - a platform developed by QCI to be used by resort guests. Buro's role as an Advisor to QCI will involve shaping the vision and functionality of the QCI Player product. It seamlessly integrates casino hosting, marketing, and resort operations by providing guests with real-time stratified self-comping capabilities. It also includes access to special events, promotions, entertainment, as well as direct access to the entire non-gaming amenity set of the resort – all through the guest’s mobile device.”

Buro is a prominent figure in the casino gaming industry who is renowned for his transformative management style and marketing expertise. "I am thrilled to embark upon this journey with Andrew and QCI as an Advisor. QCI Player is a groundbreaking technology that will undoubtedly transform the brick-and-mortar guest experience. This integration of player rewards and advanced AI technology is a game-changer. Witnessing the warm reception to QCI Player by our guests at Pala Casino during its beta test has been extraordinarily promising to say the least. I am excited to help guide its evolution into the future,” said Buro.

Andrew Cardno, CTO of QCI, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Fred Buro's extensive industry experience and visionary leadership make him a valuable addition to our team. QCI Player represents a significant leap forward in casino technology, and with Fred's guidance, we aim to take it to even greater heights. This collaboration marks a milestone in the gaming industry's future."

About Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort

Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort boasts a Las Vegas-style casino with over 2,000 slot and video machines, 78 table games, 9 restaurants, two lounges, a 2,000-seat Pala Events Center, outdoor Starlight Theater, two luxury hotels, and a golf course. The resort also features five swimming pools with two hot tubs and 14 luxury cabanas and more. Pala Casino has been honored as an AAA Four-Diamond Award winner for 15 consecutive years.

Pala Casino is conveniently located off I-15 and Highway 76, easily accessible from all counties in Southern California. For more information, visit www.palacasino.com.

About Fred A. Buro

Fred Buro is an accomplished CEO with over 25 years’ experience in online gaming and sports betting, complex casino resorts, racinos, riverboats, tribal casinos, and gaming companies with multiple properties across various states. He is renowned for his business acumen. He specializes in marketing, business transformation, and stressed asset management. Fred also heads the Pala Development Group, where he oversees the planning, development, and operations of other tribal non-gaming businesses, which include the Pala Mesa Golf Resort, a 508-room hotel, 138-room hotel, a 500-acre Equestrian Center, and more.

About QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) is the pioneer behind the QCI Player, an artificial general intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with real-time tools designed for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 160 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI Player, managing over $24 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, serves as a best-in-class solution for on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based operations, enabling coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality. QCI's data-driven, AGI-powered software facilitates swift, informed decision-making, vital in the ever-changing casino industry, optimizing resources, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. For more information, contact us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

About Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the field of artificial intelligence and data plumbing, with over two decades of experience leading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams. His expertise has made significant contributions to data tooling, including groundbreaking innovations like the deep zoom image format, now a cornerstone in many mapping tools. Andrew's leadership has earned him two Smithsonian Laureates and garnered 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Co-founding Quick Custom Intelligence with Dr. Ralph Thomas, Andrew holds over 150 patent applications and has made a profound impact across various industries, from telecommunications and retail to the medical sector. He is also a prolific author, contributing to over 100 industry publications and co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas. Andrew advocates for community and diversity and has made a significant impact on over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, reflecting his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

For more information, please contact:

QCI: Joel Rovics at 954.551.2325

Pala Casino Resort: Mayra Zavala at 760.510.5140