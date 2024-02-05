AMG Vanadium Acquires a Suite of Processing Related Technologies and IP Related Activities from Transformation Technologies Inc.

Amsterdam, 5 February 2024 --- AMG Critical Materials N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: “AMG”) is pleased to announce that AMG Vanadium has acquired a suite of processing technologies and IP related activities from Transformation Technologies Inc. (“TTI”), a US-based company focused on the creation of green energy, green oil and recyclable metals.



TTI has developed a unique technology for thermal treatment of spent catalyst and other oil refinery wastes into valuable products which is highly complementary to AMG’s existing spent catalyst processing technology and know-how. AMG will integrate the TTI technology into its global strategic growth initiatives. AMG and TTI will also cooperate in market development areas where TTI has strong experience in the design and construction of plants using TTI technologies.

Thomas Centa, President of AMG Vanadium, commented, “This acquisition amplifies our leadership position in recycling refinery waste and further improves the value proposition we offer the global oil refining industry. By leveraging the synergies of TTI and AMG’s technologies, we can improve both the efficiency and CO 2 footprint in our expanding global recycling operations which are conducted through our Shell & AMG Recycling joint venture.”

About Transformation Technologies Inc.

Transformation Technologies was incorporated in 2018 by merging three successful environmental technology companies. The companies all had over 25 years of experience in waste-to-energy, waste-to-beneficial use, and climate control technologies. The technologies created by all three companies were contributed and created the building blocks for a circular solutions company. The goal of the merging companies was to create solutions for environmental problems with an emphasis on recycling. All solutions created are from proven technologies that are componentized into process flows that leave a zero-waste footprint. The focus is the creation of green energy, green oil, and recyclable metals. Transformation Technologies has focused their efforts on green oil in the Middle East and Green Energy and Metals recycling in Asia.

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO 2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO 2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG’s Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG’s Vanadium segment is the world’s market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company’s vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG’s Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company’s fast-growing LIVA batteries, and spans AMG’s mineral processing operations in graphite, antimony, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,500 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

For further information, please contact:

AMG Critical Materials N.V. +1 610 975 4979

Michele Fischer

mfischer@amg-nv.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are “forward looking.” Forward looking statements include statements concerning AMG’s plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans and intentions relating to acquisitions, AMG’s competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to forecasted production, reserves, financial position and future operations and development, AMG’s business strategy and the trends AMG anticipates in the industries and the political and legal environment in which it operates and other information that is not historical information. When used in this press release, the words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. AMG expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in AMG's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward-looking statement is based.

Attachment