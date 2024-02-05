Press release

05 February 2024 - N° 01

SCOR adopts blockchain

certification with Wiztrust

To secure the information it publishes on its website and distributes, particularly to the media, analysts and investors, SCOR is now using the Wiztrust blockchain certification platform. Certification via Wiztrust helps to safeguard against the growing problem of corporate and financial “fake news” by giving each published document a unique fingerprint in the blockchain. This means that, if in doubt, recipients can verify the authenticity of documents they receive with a simple “drag and drop” on wiztrust.com.

Alexandre Garcia, Group Head of Communications and Public Affairs, comments: “Given the rise of misinformation in today’s corporate world, we are delighted to be able to ensure the transparency and security of our content for all our stakeholders with this simple and effective solution.”

