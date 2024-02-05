S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions, payable on February 29, 2024 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2024. Due to the decline in the net asset value (“NAV”) per unit below $16.50, the Company has suspended distributions on its Class A Shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation. The NAV per Unit on January 31, 2024 was $12.07.



Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares SBN $0.00000 Preferred Shares SBN.PR.A $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.



For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West

Suite 2600

Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9

