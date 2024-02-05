Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2024 was $56.94, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.4% and 9.4%, respectively. These compare with the 0.6% and 4.6% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.
The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at January 31, 2024, the leverage represented 14.7% of CGI’s net assets, down from 15.1% at the end of 2023 and up from 13.6% at January 31, 2023.
The closing price for CGI’s common shares at January 31, 2024 was $35.80, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 3.1% and 9.7%, respectively.
The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2024 were as follows:
|Industrials
|24.1
|%
|Information Technology
|21.2
|%
|Financials
|13.5
|%
|Energy
|12.1
|%
|Consumer Discretionary
|10.7
|%
|Materials
|10.3
|%
|Real Estate
|4.6
|%
|Communication Services
|1.9
|%
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.8
|%
|Consumer Staples
|0.8
|%
The top ten investments which comprised 37.7% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2024 were as follows:
|NVIDIA Corporation
|5.9
|%
|Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited
|4.6
|%
|TFI International Inc.
|4.5
|%
|Apple Inc.
|3.5
|%
|The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
|3.5
|%
|WSP Global Inc.
|3.4
|%
|West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
|3.3
|%
|Mastercard Incorporated
|3.2
|%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|3.1
|%
|Shopify Inc.
|2.7
|%
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca