Simpleview and 2Synergize publish the 2023 year-end edition of the Simpleview Sales Quarterly report

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Synergize, LLC, a Simpleview consulting company, is pleased to release the Simpleview Sales Quarterly 2023 year-end report. This sought-after report empowers destination marketing organizations (DMOs) to benchmark, plan, and pivot their 2024 sales strategies and stakeholder communications based on industry trends and progress.



By examining the aggregated Simpleview CRM data of 230 DMOs, this edition of the report gauges 2023 year-end progress compared to performance pre-pandemic (using 2019 as an index). Highlights from the report include:

For the first time since the pandemic started in 2020, lead volume generated in 2023 surpassed 2019 levels by 10%

Lead room nights generated in 2023 surpassed 2019 levels by 11.9%

Convention center average peak rooms were down 7.8% compared to 2019

The largest growth in the number of leads generated was seen in the South/Southeast and the Southwest region

Download the full report to learn more about how your organization compares to others in its region.

“As the most comprehensive review of the travel industry’s sales performance, this year-end report provides crucial 2023 lead generation information for DMOs,” said Vail Ross, Managing Director at 2Synergize, LLC. “The 2Synergize team is excited to enter 2024 by continuing our dedicated efforts in helping DMOs educate and show value to their local communities and stakeholders.”

About Simpleview

Simpleview is a leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.

About 2Synergize

2Synergize, LLC is a Simpleview consulting company specializing in the convention and visitors (CVB) industry, with a laser focus on helping destinations and partner organizations gain a competitive edge in the meetings and events market. 2Synergize understands the complexities of the organization’s roles and responsibilities and the importance of optimizing stakeholder relationships.

