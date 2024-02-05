First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

HAMMOND, La., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. ("First Guaranty") (NASDAQ: FGBI), the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and year ending December 31, 2023.



2024!!!!!!! Happy New Year!!!!! We are happy to see 2023 in our rearview mirror. We survived the Silicon Valley adventure and now we have survived the Fed interest rate adventure. And we didn’t just survive, we made money. Our loan volume continued to be strong and continues to be strong. The loan volume grew year over year from $2,519,077,000 to $2,748,708,000. We have tightened down on our expenses and we have used this opportunity to clean our loan portfolio.

What does this mean? It means that we are completing our 90th year and we are completing it with new heights in capital, with new heights in assets. Assets grew year over year from $3,151,347,000 to $3,552,772,000. We are in new heights in loans and loan interest income.

We have taken everything that can be thrown at us and we have not only survived, we have continued to grow and we have continued to make money, not as much as we want to, but we continue to make money. So now, in 2024 we are ready to move forward. We are ready to make our 91st year a year of new heights for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. and for the shareholders of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

About First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for First Guaranty Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank. Founded in 1934, First Guaranty Bank offers a wide range of financial services and focuses on building client relationships and providing exceptional customer service. First Guaranty Bank currently operates thirty-six locations throughout Louisiana, Texas, Kentucky and West Virginia. First Guaranty’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol FGBI. For more information, visit www.fgb.net.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact which represent our current judgement about possible future events. We believe these judgements are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results, and our actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, many of which are described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements.

