RGC Resources, Inc. Reports First Quarter Earnings

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced consolidated Company earnings of $5,019,992, or $0.50 per share, for the first quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $3,256,405, or $0.33 per share, for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase over the quarter a year ago included nearly $1.5 million in earnings from the Company’s investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC (“MVP”) as well as improved utility margins.



Roanoke Gas continued to make investments in utility infrastructure to improve system reliability and deliver gas to new customers to drive earnings. CEO Paul Nester stated, “Higher utility margins were welcomed in the quarter particularly in light of inflationary pressures that will temper performance in the coming quarters. Good weather enabling strong construction progress of the MVP during the quarter was gratifying, and we eagerly await for the completion of the pipeline.” Nester further commented, “Roanoke Gas is experiencing increasing costs and has filed for relief through a rate application with the State Corporation Commission.”



RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.



Utility margins is a non-GAAP measure defined as utility revenues less cost of gas. Management considers this non-GAAP measure to provide useful information to both management and investors for purpose of such comparability and in evaluating operating performance, but it should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.



Summary financial statements for the first quarter are as follows:





RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Operating revenues $ 24,419,352 $ 33,282,335 Operating expenses 17,767,315 27,737,850 Operating income 6,652,037 5,544,485 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate 1,467,835 1,232 Other income, net 120,786 74,606 Interest expense 1,636,273 1,369,164 Income before income taxes 6,604,385 4,251,159 Income tax expense 1,584,393 994,754 Net income $ 5,019,992 $ 3,256,405 Net earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.33 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.2000 $ 0.1975 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 10,029,243 9,830,206 Diluted 10,031,354 9,837,188 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, Assets 2023 2022 Current assets $ 34,769,875 $ 47,845,073 Utility property, net 250,343,833 234,849,715 Other non-current assets 29,589,527 25,257,374 Total Assets $ 314,703,235 $ 307,952,162 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 64,196,722 $ 60,164,437 Long-term debt, net 102,461,196 113,288,995 Deferred credits and other non-current liabilities 44,500,714 39,608,723 Total Liabilities 211,158,632 213,062,155 Stockholders' Equity 103,544,603 94,890,007 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 314,703,235 $ 307,952,162



