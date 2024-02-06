Glamping Market to hit USD 4.3 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glamping market size is predicted to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2032 attributed to the increasing demand for unique and immersive travel experiences. In 2021, glamping saw participation from approximately 17 million households in the United States, with each household undertaking at least one glamping excursion.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/6957

Glamping, with its combination of luxury and outdoor adventure, appeals to a growing traveler base seeking a departure from traditional accommodations. The desire for a more personalized and memorable stay is pushing individuals to opt for glamping sites that offer a distinctive blend of comfort and nature. s in the U.S.

The advancements in technology and social media have contributed to the popularity of glamping. The ability to share visually appealing and unique experiences on platforms like Instagram has created a ripple effect, inspiring more individuals to explore glamping options.

Rising popularity of tents in glamping

Glamping market from tents segment is slated to record high demand through 2032, owing to its perfect blend of nostalgia and modern comfort. These contemporary tents go beyond traditional camping setups, providing luxurious amenities such as comfortable bedding, stylish interiors, and even private bathrooms, while still maintaining a connection to the great outdoors. The allure of sleeping under canvas, coupled with the convenience of high-end facilities, appeals to a broad spectrum of travelers seeking an authentic yet comfortable experience. Tents not only evoke a sense of adventure and connection with nature but also cater to the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly accommodations. Their portable and low-impact nature aligns well with the principles of responsible travel.

Inclination for romantic getaways

Glamping market from couples getaways segment is poised to generate notable revenues for the market during 2023 and 2032. Couples are increasingly drawn towards intimate and romantic getaways due to the unique ambiance and seclusion it offers. Unlike traditional accommodations, glamping sites provide an unparalleled sense of privacy, allowing couples to escape the hustle-bustle of daily life and immerse themselves in a tranquil and romantic setting. The variety of glamping options, from treehouses to cozy yurts, caters to diverse preferences, creating an environment conducive to rekindling romance. The allure of stargazing from a comfortable bed, sharing a meal under the stars, and the overall sense of exclusivity in these settings contribute to the growing preference for glamping among couples.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/6957

Pandemic driven preferences to push North American market expansion

North America glamping market share is touted to surge at a rapid pace through 2032. The region's vast and diverse landscapes, ranging from picturesque mountains to scenic coastlines, offer an ideal canvas for glamping experiences. The desire for unique, immersive travel experiences has led to an increased demand for glamping accommodations that allow visitors to connect with nature while enjoying luxurious amenities. This trend has gained prominence in recent times, especially post-Covid.

The major contenders in the glamping industry include Collective Retreats, Under Canvas, PurePods, Collective Retreats, Hoshino Resorts, Tentrr, Paperbark Camp, Eco Retreats, Wildman Wilderness Lodge, Baillie Lodges, Tanja Lagoon Camp, and Nightfall Camp.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Glamping Market 360º synopsis, 2018 - 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM), 2023 - 2032

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Accommodation trends

2.5 Age trends

2.6 Application trends

Chapter 3 Glamping Industry Insights

3.1 Impact of COVID-19

3.2 Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war

3.3 China-U.S. trade war impact

3.4 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.5 Type & innovation landscape

3.6 Patent analysis

3.7 Key news and initiatives

3.7.1 Partnership/Collaboration

3.7.2 Merger/Acquisition

3.7.3 Investment

3.7.4 Product launch & innovation

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.9 Impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.