Flash News: OKX Web3 Partners with ETHS for Exclusive  $8,000 $ETHS Giveaway

SINGAPORE, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced an exclusive giveaway of over $8,000 worth of ETHS tokens in collaboration with ETHS. From now until February 10th, OKX Wallet users who trade over $10 worth of ETHS tokens on the OKX DEX will be eligible to win ETHS token rewards.



To participate, users need to:

Follow @eths_X and @okxweb3 on Twitter and retweet the campaign post

Trade over $10 worth of ETHS tokens on the OKX DEX

Claim their campaign OAT on Galxe to register

70 random winners will be selected to receive $40 worth of ETHS tokens each, provided by ETHS. All ETHS trades will be verified by the OKX team using participants' wallet addresses.

As pioneers in the Web3 space, both OKX and ETHS share a commitment to driving mainstream adoption. This joint giveaway allows the two communities to come together while rewarding active participation.

To learn more about the giveaway, visit https://galxe.com/OKXWEB3/campaign/GCu5Htwdp9

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

