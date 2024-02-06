Apartment viewers impressed by new SATO homes in Rykmentinpuisto, Tuusula

SATO Corporation

Press release 6 February 2024 at 9:30



Picture: Pataljoonantie 3, in Rykmentinpuisto, Tuusula.

February will see the completion of 92 new SATO rental homes in the old military barracks area of Rykmentinpuisto, Tuusula. The newbuild homes at Pataljoonantie 3 comprise 32 studios and 11 one-bedroom, 34 two-bedroom and 15 three-bedroom apartments. The homes are now available to rent and ready to move into.

Pataljoonantie 3 is SATO’s latest newbuild rental property and offers classy homes for the modern lifestyle. The location of the property in Hyrylä, the centre of Tuusula, means future residents will enjoy carefree housing close to nature while at the same time having access to excellent services and transport connections to the Helsinki Metropolitan Area.

The Pataljoonantie rental homes are suitable for a variety of residents and many sizes of family. Each apartment is equipped with modern home appliances and stylish decor solutions that will stand the test of time and provide everyday comfort and quality. Your own French or glassed-in balcony is a lovely spot for enjoying fresh air. There are plenty of sheltered car parking spaces in the covered carports as well as the private indoor parking units. The needs of electric car users have been taken into account in the car charging facilities.

“It’s been several years since SATO last had newbuild homes in Tuusula, and there’s already been a good deal of demand for these apartments. New residents attending the viewings are impressed by the location, access to services nearby in Hyrylä, leafy outdoor recreation areas and the highly functional decor solutions of the new rental homes. The grand ceiling height of more than three metres of the ground floor apartments creates a light and airy space. The location close to nature provides a piece of everyday luxury right next door to the Helsinki Metropolitan Area that’s a pleasure to show at viewings,” says SATO Chief Commercial Officer Laura Laamanen.

The apartments at Pataljoonantie 3 are energy efficient and feature solutions in line with the principles of sustainable development. Sustainable construction means buildings with long lives and high energy and environmental efficiency that are safe, healthy and adaptable for our residents. The Pataljoonantie homes are in energy class A and have technology including solar panels.

Apartments now available to rent

The apartments at Pataljoonantie 3 are now available to rent. See the SATO website for information on the next apartment viewings and more details of the available apartments and the area.

For more information, please contact:

Laura Laamanen, Chief Commercial Officer, SATO Corporation, phone: +358 20 134 4360

Email address format: firstname.lastname@sato.fi

For media enquiries, please contact:

Marjaana Kivioja, Communications Manager, SATO Corporation, phone +358 400 773 181

SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs.

In 2022, SATO Group’s net sales totalled EUR 291.2 million, operating profit EUR 198.9 million and profit before taxes EUR 151.9 million. The value of SATO’s investment properties is around EUR 5 billion. www.sato.fi