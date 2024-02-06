Cloud Mobile Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Envisaged To Reach USD 23.29 Billion By 2032, at 18.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Platform (Android, iOS and others); By Enterprises Size; By Application, By Industry Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global cloud mobile backend as a service (BaaS) market size and share is currently valued at USD 5.11 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 23.29 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 18.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is Mobile Backend as a Service? How Big is Cloud Mobile Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Size & Share?

A crucial resource for creators of web applications, as well as mobile applications, is mobile backend as a service, or MBaaS. It offers a way to link those applications to cloud storage in addition to providing APIs for further features and capabilities. It also offers the ability to manage users, provide push notifications for apps and much more. Instead of MBaaS, it is occasionally referred to as backend as a service or BaaS.

Moreover, BaaS eliminates all server-side infrastructure, which incentivizes mobile developers. The building components can be assembled by developers, who then only need to write the code to join them. It relieves developers of the burden of managing backend infrastructure, so they can focus on creating great user experiences. As a result, the cloud mobile backend as a service (BaaS) market demand is increasing.

Market’s Key Companies

Amazon Web services

BrainCloud

Firebase

Google cloud platform

IBM

Kii

Kinvey

Microsoft

Oracle

Parse

SAP

Key Highlights

Growing specialized cloud sets, increasing smartphone adoption, and the rising number of applications propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The cloud mobile backend as a service (BaaS) market segmentation is primarily based on the enterprises size, platform, industry vertical, application, and region.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Increased Demand for Mobile Applications: The cloud mobile backend as a service (BaaS) market size is driven by the expanding number of smartphone users and the increasing reliance on mobile applications across various sectors. Efficient backend services are becoming more and more necessary as more companies and individuals use mobile solutions. The scalability provided by cloud BaaS solutions enables apps to manage growing workloads and user expectations readily. Because of these services' versatility, developers can adjust resource levels to suit the demands of their applications.

The cloud mobile backend as a service (BaaS) market size is driven by the expanding number of smartphone users and the increasing reliance on mobile applications across various sectors. Efficient backend services are becoming more and more necessary as more companies and individuals use mobile solutions. The scalability provided by cloud BaaS solutions enables apps to manage growing workloads and user expectations readily. Because of these services' versatility, developers can adjust resource levels to suit the demands of their applications. Cost-Effective Approach: Businesses no longer have to spend a lot of money developing and maintaining intricate backend systems due to cloud BaaS. Businesses seeking to decrease capital expenditure and streamline operations may find this cost-effective method appealing. As a result, during the projection period, the cloud mobile backend as a service (BaaS) market growth factors increased.

Industry Trends:

Integration of Cloud Computing Technologies: Cloud mobile describes mobile devices (such as tablets and smartphones) that primarily depend on cloud services for processing power, storage, and apps. "Cloud mobile" in this sense would refer to a high degree of integration between cloud computing technologies and mobile devices, enabling users to run apps, access, and store data, and carry out a variety of tasks using cloud resources.

Cloud mobile describes mobile devices (such as tablets and smartphones) that primarily depend on cloud services for processing power, storage, and apps. "Cloud mobile" in this sense would refer to a high degree of integration between cloud computing technologies and mobile devices, enabling users to run apps, access, and store data, and carry out a variety of tasks using cloud resources. Collaborations: In the ever-changing Cloud mobile backend as a service (BaaS) market, collaboration is essential for promoting growth and innovation. Delivering seamless and feature-rich applications requires collaboration between cloud service providers and mobile application developers.

Restraints:

Data Security Concerns: Concerns regarding data security and privacy are brought up by our growing reliance on cloud services. Concerns regarding the processing and storing of sensitive data in the cloud may prevent organizations and users from implementing Cloud BaaS. Resolving and mitigating these worries is crucial for broader market adoption. Businesses in industries like finance, healthcare, and government that have strict data privacy standards must make sure that Cloud BaaS suppliers follow these rules.

Segmentation Overview

The Cloud Storage and Backup Sector Grows at the Fastest CAGR

Due to the constant expansion of digital data, which is being caused by things like rising internet usage, IoT devices, and digital transformation projects, companies are looking for scalable and affordable ways to store and back up massive amounts of data. Because of its scalability and flexibility, cloud storage can handle this data boom. Global accessibility is made possible by cloud storage, enabling users to access data from any location with an internet connection. This worldwide reach is especially helpful for multinational corporations that have dispersed workforces.

The BFSI Sector Accounts for the Largest Market Share

The BFSI industry handles highly regulated and sensitive data. Financial institutions must choose cloud-based platform as a service (BaaS) providers with strong security and compliance capabilities in order to comply with regulations and take use of cloud services. Data and transaction volumes fluctuate often in the BFSI sector. Financial institutions can adjust their backend infrastructure in response to demand with cloud-based software as a service (BaaS), which guarantees peak performance without going overboard with resources.

Moreover, the expansion of the cloud mobile backend as a service (BaaS) market share is driven by the growing dependence on mobile banking applications and the need to provide seamless customer experiences. Financial organizations use these services to improve the functionality and user experience of their mobile apps.

Cloud Mobile Backend-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 23.29 Billion Market size value in 2024 USD 6.04 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 18.4% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players Kii, SAP, Kinvey, Amazon Web services, Google Cloud platform, Microsoft, Firebase, Parse, etc, among others Segments Covered By Platform, By Enterprises Size, By Application, By Industry Vertical, By Region Regional scope North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Insights

North America: The United States, in particular, as well as North America, are centers of technical innovation. The region regularly invests in and embraces advanced technologies, which fosters the development of cloud services, including Cloud BaaS. The demand for mobile applications is driven by the increased use of smartphones and other mobile devices in North America. The growing reliance of the region on mobile technologies favors Cloud BaaS, which offers backend assistance for mobile app development. This raises the need for BaaS in mobile cloud computing.

Asia Pacific: Throughout the forecast period, the cloud mobile backend as a service (BaaS) market in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate due to an increasing number of mobile users and, in particular, an increase in the population of China and India. Also, the demand for Cloud BaaS to assist mobile app development is developing due to the growing number of smartphone users and the popularity of mobile applications.

Browse the Detail Report “Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Platform (Android, iOS and others); By Enterprises Size; By Application, By Industry Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cloud-mobile-backend-as-a-service-baas-market

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the cloud mobile backend as a service (BaaS) industry size?

Ans: The market size is expected to reach from USD 5.11 billion in 2023 to USD 23.29 billion by 2032.

What is the expected growth rate of the market?

Ans: The cloud mobile backend as a service (BaaS) market exhibits a robust 18.4% CAGR over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Which region accounts for the largest market?

Ans: North America accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

Who are the key players in the market?

Ans: Some of the major cloud mobile backend as a service (BaaS) market key players are BrainCloud, Amazon Web services, Firebase, IBM, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft.

Which segments are covered by the report?

Ans: The cloud mobile backend as a service (BaaS) industry analysis is primarily based on the enterprises size, platform, industry vertical, application, and region.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the cloud mobile backend as a service (BaaS) market report based on platform, enterprises size, application, industry vertical and region:

By Platform outlook

Android

iOS

Others

By Enterprise Size Outlook

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Application Outlook

Cloud storage and backup

User authentication

Database management

Push notifications

others

By Industry Vertical Outlook

BFSI

IT and ITeS

Manufacturing

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals

Retail and commerce media, entertainment

Gaming

Telecommunications

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

