Sea Limited Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Partnerships, Product Launches and Acquisitions, ICT Budgets and Major ICT Contracts

Sea Ltd (Sea) carries out the development of platforms for online, mobile entertainment, and communication for users. Its Garena platform is an online games developer and publisher with global footprint across more than 130 markets, enables users to access mobile and online PC games, and other entertainment content such as live streaming.

This report offers valuable insights into Sea Limited's technology activities, encompassing various aspects of its digital transformation and innovation initiatives. It provides information on Sea Limited's strategies and programs related to digital transformation, shedding light on its technological endeavors.

The report also includes an overview of Sea Limited's technology initiatives, which encompass partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions. It delves into the specifics of each technology initiative, elucidating the technology themes they revolve around, their objectives, and the benefits they aim to achieve.

The company operates an ecommerce platform called Shopee that connects buyers and sellers. It offers SeaMoney, a digital payments and financial services provider and provides various digital financial services such as ewallet services, payment processing, credit-related digital financial offerings, and other financial products to individuals and businesses. The company operates in Singapore, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Additionally, the report furnishes details regarding Sea Limited's estimated information and communication technology (ICT) budgets, giving a glimpse into the financial aspect of its technology operations. It also highlights major ICT contracts that the company has engaged in, providing further insights into its technological endeavors and partnerships.

Scope

Shopee is utilizing emerging technologies for engaging consumers and building loyalty. The company leverages data science and AI to create shopper models based on various data points such as demographics and past purchases to deliver personalized shopping experiences

Shopee Taiwan enhanced its online shopping experience and IT maintenance through Google Cloud services. Google Cloud's Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Cloud SQL streamlined the maintenance of Shopee's platform with pre-configured environments

Sea Group and its businesses actively collaborates, acquires, and invests in a variety of tech companies that are engaged in developing solutions based on disruptive technologies such as AI, machine learning (ML), alternative reality, etc. to widen its product portfolio

