Animal Feed Probiotics Market to Witness 6.6% CAGR Surge, Aiming for US$ 6.65 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville , Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Animal Feed Probiotics Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.51 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 6.65 billion by the end of 2034, reveals Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

The market is expanding at a significant pace driven by the increasing emphasis on animal health, the shift towards sustainable farming practices, and the demand for high-quality animal products. Probiotics, comprising beneficial microorganisms such as bacteria and yeast, are incorporated into animal feed to enhance digestive health, improve nutrient absorption, and boost overall immunity in livestock and poultry.

A prominent trend in the animal feed probiotics market is the development of customized probiotic solutions tailored for specific animal species. Companies are investing heavily in research to identify and formulate strains that address the unique digestive systems and health requirements of poultry, swine, cattle, and other livestock. This move is leading to high revenue growth.

Key market players are also focusing on technological innovations in probiotic formulations for safe and efficient livestock production. This includes advancements in microencapsulation and protective coatings to enhance the stability and viability of probiotic cultures, ensuring their effectiveness throughout the feed manufacturing and digestion processes.

Rising global demand for meat and dairy products is also a significant driver, boosting the animal feed probiotics market growth. Probiotics contribute to improved feed efficiency and overall animal health, meeting the increased demand for high-quality animal products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for animal feed probiotics is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States market is forecasted to reach US$ 1.42 billion by 2034-end.

Sustainable agriculture practices, coupled with consumer preferences for organic and responsibly sourced products are driving the demand for animal feed probiotics in Germany.

Sales of animal feed probiotics in Japan are estimated at US$ 124.8 million in 2024.

“Animal feed probiotics, being natural supplements, are in high demand as a viable solution to reduce the reliance on antibiotics, enhance animal well-being, and promote eco-friendly farming practices,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Leading manufacturers of animal feed probiotics market include Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Lallemand Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Evonik Industries AG. Leading companies are at the forefront of innovation, investing in research and development initiatives to introduce novel probiotic solutions.

Several companies are actively pursuing global expansion strategies, identifying new markets, and tailoring their products to regional preferences. This approach is aiding them in diverse market presence and access to a broad customer base.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 6.65 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 136 Tables No. of Figures 158 Figures



The growth of the animal feed probiotics market in the United States, Germany, and Japan is propelled by several key factors, including an increasing emphasis on sustainability, strict regulations governing antibiotic usage, and a growing recognition of the advantages of probiotics in augmenting animal health and product excellence.

In the United States, a burgeoning preference among consumers for sustainable and organic agricultural methods is driving demand for animal products sourced from natural and environmentally friendly practices. Probiotics integrated into animal feed align with these preferences by promoting sustainable livestock production and reducing reliance on antibiotics.

Germany's rigorous regulations on antibiotic usage in animal husbandry are driving the uptake of probiotics as a preventative and therapeutic solution, thereby enhancing the overall health and productivity of livestock.

Additionally, Germany, renowned for its technological innovation, is witnessing advancements in probiotic formulations. Companies are leveraging state-of-the-art technologies to develop probiotics with enhanced stability, viability, and targeted benefits, catering to the exacting demands of the German livestock sector.

In Japan, where space for livestock farming is limited, there is a strong emphasis on maximizing productivity and ensuring the quality of animal products. Probiotics contribute to achieving these goals by improving feed efficiency, supporting growth, and enhancing the overall quality of meat and dairy products, thus appealing to Japanese farmers.

