UBS Group Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

This report provides insight into UBS's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.



UBS Group (UBS) is a provider of wealth management, banking, asset management, and investment banking solutions. Its wealth management services comprises philanthropy, retirement and financial planning, international business solutions, and advisory.

The UBS Personal & Corporate Banking product portfolio consists of financing and investing as well as transaction banking. Its asset management services includes traditional and alternative investments and platform services. The company's investment banking includes research, foreign exchange, risk management, advisory, and equity and debt capital market activities. It serves high net-worth individuals, ultra-high net-worth individuals, and corporate companies through branch offices, online portals, and relationship managers.



The UBS strategic development lab comprises technologists, scientists, and programmers who leverage technology and data to generate insights that help clients and enhance business models. The lab explores smart coverage, digital business transformation, AI, machine learning, electronic trading, and various other evolving fields. Among its various initiatives, the lab implemented machine learning technology to data within UBS Bond Port fixed income platform to customize liquidity for its clients.



UBS has been operating a digital center in Hong Kong (China) since 2017, which provides a platform for its clients to engage with tech startups and forge collaborations through activities such as industry roundtables, startup speed dating, and workshops. It assists clients in analyzing the effects of innovative technologies in their industry, identifying opportunities, and addressing challenges by organizing industry tech events and social events. The hub leverages technologies such as 3D printing, augmented and mixed reality, and robotics.



Scope

UBS' digital transformation strategy aims to make it faster and more responsive and its services more convenient for clients. It is developing innovative service models to serve clients according to their individual needs and preferences based on scalable digital platforms, providing services that are personalized, relevant, on-time, and seamless.

UBS made further progress in leveraging technology as a differentiator through simplification, automation, and user experience improvements. It removed around 39,000 legacy technology components and decommissioned over 600 applications to modernize its technology estate and enhance its cybersecurity position.

To support its ambitions, UBS established its technology strategy based on five key pillars: (i) Agile@UBS, a unified approach to working in an agile way across the firm to become faster and more adaptable; (ii) engineering excellence to succeed in making technology a differentiator, and to attract and retain the best engineers by creating and fostering digital culture of excellence; (iii) quarterly business reviews and digital roadmaps that help manage its technology investment portfolio in a strategic and flexible way; (iv) automation to increase efficiency and effectiveness; and (v) modern technology, which accelerates digitalization and efficiency. As of December 31, 2022, 65% of UBS' applications were on the public cloud or private cloud.

