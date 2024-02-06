NatWest Group - Digital Transformation Strategies Report 2023: Insights into Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "NatWest Group - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides insight into NatWest's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.



NatWest Group Plc (NatWest) is a provider of personal and commercial banking, and other financial solutions through two major subsidiaries: The Royal Bank of Scotland and NatWest. Personal banking consists of accounts, cards, loans and mortgages, insurance, investment, and private banking solutions Business banking includes cards and payments, business loans and finances, business support, and international finance.



In June 2023, NatWest and the University of Edinburgh launched an innovation center focused on purpose-driven research and innovation that will improve how data is used to help bank customers, students, researchers, and policy makers. The center combines bank's business insights with research, data, and social science expertise to co-create data-driven, novel solutions for the future of banking.



In January 2022, as a part of its blockchain strategy, NatWest Markets launched a blockchain division, called Digital Capital Markets. The unit focuses on credit and rates products, which will be rolled out through digital channels and currencies by leveraging blockchain technology. The distributed ledger technology will enhance transparency, reduce costs, deliver faster execution, and increase capital efficiency for NatWest Markets' clients.



Scope

NatWest is transforming its business model to meet customers' digital expectations and deliver innovative products and services by leveraging emerging technologies. It is focusing on AI-based solutions such as its chatbot, Cora, to reduce costs and deliver personalized services to customers. It is further expanding its reach through online distribution channels and mobile technology to enable banking anytime, anywhere.

NatWest continues to invest significantly in development and evolution of cybersecurity controls, to deploy rigorous due diligence with regards to third parties and to work to protect and educate its colleagues and customers on fraud and scam activity. To ensure business continuity, it monitors and assesses both external and internal threats for fraud prevention.

NatWest is focusing on speeding up software delivery cycles, automating manual server provisioning activities, improving system resilience and processes, and delivering innovative solutions. The company has integrated 15 data sources in partnership with ServiceNow to unify its IT planning and delivery operations. NatWest has teamed with Pega Systems to use its real-time data and insights to improve customer engagement.

