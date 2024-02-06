Banco Santander Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, and Major ICT Contracts

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Banco Santander - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Banco Santander (Santander) is a provider of retail and commercial banking, wealth management, and related financial solutions. The group offers deposits and savings accounts; loans and financing solutions; insurance; investment products; derivatives and equities; card products such as credit and debit cards; and financial planning services to individuals. In addition, it provides business loans; current and savings accounts; leasing and factoring; international banking; commercial insurance; and investment solutions to companies of all sizes. Santander also offers private banking and wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families.

This report offers valuable insights into Banco Santander's fintech operations, providing a comprehensive understanding of how the financial institution is leveraging technology for innovation and transformation within the fintech landscape. It delves deep into Banco Santander's fintech strategies, shedding light on its positioning and approach in this dynamic sector.

The report also explores the key technology themes that Banco Santander is emphasizing, offering insights into the specific areas of technology where the company is directing its efforts. Furthermore, it covers Banco Santander's activities related to product launches, partnerships, and investment strategies in the fintech domain, providing a holistic view of the initiatives shaping its fintech journey.



Scope

Santander UK is driving digital transformation by leveraging big data technology to enhance customer experiences and improve operational efficiency. The bank's big data platform powers its new digital applications, enabling real-time insights and personalized interactions with customers. Santander aims to provide seamless and transparent customer journeys by utilizing AI and machine learning to understand customer behavior and design processes accordingly

Santander has a network of data centers interconnected by a redundant communications system, spread across strategic markets to support and develop its business processes

Santander Consumer Bank leverages robotic process automation from Automation Anywhere to automate front- and back-office processes. Santander Argentina has implemented FacePhi's facial recognition technology to authenticate users via selfies.

Banco Santander leverages advanced data analytics and machine learning techniques to derive insights from vast amounts of customer data that helps the bank to identify trends, personalize offerings, and enhance risk management

