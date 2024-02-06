Baker Hughes Co Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Venture Arm: New Frontiers, Technology Initiatives, ICT Budget and Contracts

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Baker Hughes Company - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides insights into Baker Hughes' tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.
Baker Hughes Company (Baker Hughes) is an energy technology company that provides technologies and solutions to the energy and industrial markets. The company has two segments namely Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). OFSE has four product lines namely Well Construction, Production Solutions, Subsea & Surface Pressure Systems, and Completions, Intervention, & Measurements.
OFSE's products help customers to easily understand the subsurface and accelerate drilling operations. The IET segment offers a wide range of technologies and services to several energy and industrial markets, including LNG, refining, pipeline and gas storage, aviation, utilities, and mining, among others. IET's solutions help customers to transform, transfer, and transport energy efficiently. Baker Hughes operates in more than 120 countries across the world.
Scope
- Baker Hughes is tapping into the power of key emerging technologies to enhance its operational efficiency and develop advanced digital products. AI, big data, IoT, and cloud are among the key technologies under focus for the company.
- Baker Hughes migrated its computational fluid dynamics (CFD) applications from an on-premises high performance computing (HPC) solution to AWS to accelerate the process of simulating gas turbine designs.
- Baker Hughes launched the Baker Hughes Energy Ideas Generation Program, an open innovation program which supports startups and SMEs in the energy sector, in collaboration with Nana Bianca, a technology startup studio.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into Baker Hughes' technology initiatives.
- Gain insights into its digital strategies and innovation initiatives.
- Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.
- Gain insights into its various technology launches, partnerships, investments, and acquisitions.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Venture Arm: New Frontiers
- Investment
- Acquisitions
- Partnership, Investment & Acquisition Network Map
- ICT Budget and Contracts
- Key Executives
- Contact the Publisher
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- AWS
- BP
- Accenture
- C3 AI
- Microsoft
- Nvidia
- root9B
- Tripwire
- Oqton
- Wurth Industry North America
- EON Reality
- Petronas Technology Ventures
- Lytt
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4m50s4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.