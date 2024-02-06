The Dynamic and Multifaceted Impact of AI on Business: A Need for Strategic Foresight - 2024 Research Study

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Transforming Business Processes and Decision-Making" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores the current state of AI and Generative AI technologies, examining their applications across 10 sectors. It aims to uncover how these technologies are changing industries, impacting job roles, and presenting opportunities and challenges for businesses. The focus is on the transformative impact of AI on businesses and their workforce, from streamlining operations to predicting the future and ensuring security.

The report also highlights the collaboration between AI and Industry 4.0, emphasizing potential disruptions to traditional business models. It discusses the implications of AI for leaders and decisionmakers, stressing the need for strategic adaptation in a changing business landscape.

For senior professionals, the report suggests AI as a tool to complement experience rather than replace it. The collaborative dynamic between humans and machines is presented as a significant opportunity.

In conclusion, the report underscores the dynamic and multifaceted impact of AI on business, emphasizing the need for strategic foresight and a collaborative approach for successful integration.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Background and context

Objectives of the report

Summary chart

Glossary of terms

Understanding Artificial Intelligence (AI)

What is Artificial Intelligence (AI) Types of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence Domains Machine Learning Neural Networks Deep Learning Generative AI Natural Language Processing (NLP) Virtual Assistants Computer Vision Image Recognition Cognitive Computing Applications where AI, ML and DL are Integrated to offer Solutions



AI Gartner Hype Cycle: Current State of AI Research and Development

AI's Impact on Business

Automation of Repetitive Tasks

Enhancing Data Analysis and Insights

Improving Customer Experience

AI in Decision-Making Processes

AI-Powered Predictive Analytics

AI in Risk Management and Strategy Formulation Risk Management Strategy Formulation



Challenges and Barriers to AI Adoption in Businesses

Technical Challenges

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

Workforce and Organizational Adaptation

Legal and Regulatory Challenges

Advantages and Disadvantages of AI

Advantages of Artificial Intelligence

Disadvantages of Artificial Intelligence

Ethical Considerations in AI Implementation for Businesses

Understanding AI Hallucinations: Causes and Concerns

Opportunities and Benefits of AI in Business

Cost Reduction and Resource Optimisation

Innovation and New Business Models

Competitive Advantage through AI Implementation

AI World Market Development

CAGR and Market Size

Key Drivers of Growth

Regional AI Market Trends in 2023 North America Asia-Pacific China Japan Europe United Kingdom Germany



AI's Impact Across Different Sectors

Healthcare AI Market Size in Healthcare The Impact of AI in Healthcare AI Positives and Negatives of AI Development in the Healthcare Sector Meaning for the People in the Sector What can happen next?

Healthcare Case Studies

Agriculture AI Market Size in Agriculture The Impact of AI in Agriculture Positives and Negatives of AI Development in the Agricultural Sector Meaning for the People in the Sector What can happen next?

Agriculture Case Studies

Manufacturing AI Market Size in Manufacturing The Impact of AI in Manufacturing AI Positives and Negatives for the Manufacturing Sector Meaning for the People in the Sector What can happen next?

Manufacturing Case Studies

Retail AI Market Size in Retail The Impact of AI in the Retail Sector AI Positives and Negatives for the Retail Sector Meaning for the People in the Sector What can happen next?

Retail Case Studies

Banking Financial Services AI Market Size in Financial Sector The Impact of AI in the Financial Sector AI Positives and Negatives for Financial Institutions Meaning for the People in the Sector The Future of the Financial Sector is promising, but above all Challenging

Finance Case Studies

Security AI Market Size in Security The Impact of AI in Security AI Positives and Negatives for the Security Sector Meaning for the People in the Sector What can happen next?

Security Case Studies

Logistics and Supply Chain AI Market Size in Logistics and Supply Chain The Impact of AI in the Logistics and Supply Chain Industry AI Positives and Negatives for the Logistics and Supply Chain Sector Meaning for the People in the Sector What can happen next?

Logistics and Supply Chain Case Studies

Customer Service/Experience AI Market Size in Customer Service/Experience The Impact of AI in Customer Service/Experience Sector AI Positives and Negatives for the Customer Service/Experience Sector Meaning for the People in the Sector What can happen next?

Customer Service/Experience: Case Studies

Marketing and Advertising AI Market Size in Marketing The Impact of AI in Marketing AI Positives and Negatives for the Marketing and Advertising Sector Meaning for the People in the Sector What can happen next?

Marketing and Advertising Case Studies

E-Commerce E-Commerce Market Size The Impact of AI in E-Commerce AI Positives and Negatives for the E-Commerce Sector Meaning for the People in the Sector What can happen next?

E-Commerce Case Studies

Conclusions: AI's Future in Business Transformation

Bibliography

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybhxhc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.