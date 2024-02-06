Netherlands Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023-2028: Netherlands Boasts 115 Operational Colocation Facilities with Leading Operators

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Netherlands Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Netherlands data center market is expected to reach a value of $2.38 billion by 2028 from $940 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.76% from 2022-2028

This report analyses the Netherlands data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The Netherlands data center market has the presence of around nine existing submarine cables. In contrast, there is an upcoming submarine cable in the country, namely BT North Sea, which is under development and is expected to be operational during 2023.

The Netherlands data center market has witnessed several power purchase agreements (PPA) from significant operators to adopt renewable energy power sources for their data center operations and achieve the target set by the government of carbon neutrality. For instance, in June 2023, Google signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Kronos Solar EDPR to procure solar energy in the Netherlands.

In October 2023, the Netherlands Dutch Digital Infrastructure Agency (RDI) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) launched a project to support European national agencies to supervise artificial intelligence (AI). In October 2023, Dutch Vocational College, in partnership with Digital Realty, launched a new demonstration data center in Amsterdam to teach data center skills to students.

In 2023, the Netherlands is witnessing investments from Global Switch, NorthC, Microsoft, Switch, Digital Reality, and Google in six data center facilities nationwide. The Netherlands data center market is also witnessing investment from the new entrant Yondr.

The Netherlands data center market has around 115 operational colocation facilities. Some of the prominent colocation operators in the country included Digital Realty, Equinix, EdgeConneX, Colt Data Centre Services, CyrusOne, QTS Realty Trust, NorthC, Global Switch, NTT Global Data Centers, Serverfarm, Keppel Data Centres, Switch DataCenters, Iron Mountain, and Interconnect.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 135 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.7% Regions Covered Netherlands

Investment Opportunities in Netherlands

Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors of the Netherlands Market

Investment Opportunities in the Netherlands

Moratorium on Data Center Developments in Netherlands

National & Regional Development of New Data Center Regulations/ Policy in the Netherlands

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Data Center Colocation Market in Netherlands

Colocation Services Market in the Netherlands

Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & ADD-Ons

Data Center Demand Across Industries in the Netherlands

