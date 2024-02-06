Denmark Data Center Market Set for Robust Growth, $2.99 Billion Invest Analysis & Opportunities to 2028

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research predicts a promising compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.48% for Denmark's data center market during the forecast period. The report emphasizes Denmark's remarkable achievement in renewable energy, with 72% of its energy mix already from sustainable sources and a target of reaching 100% by 2027. This commitment to renewable energy is matched by the country's superior connectivity and low latency, further enhancing Denmark’s advantages as a location for developing future data center facilities.

Denmark is carving a niche for itself within the highly competitive European data center market, thanks to a comprehensive approach towards sustainable energy and a government-backed digital development plan aimed at drawing in global data center investments. A new research publication detailing this emerging market landscape has just been added to our extensive portfolio of industry analyses. This report offers valuable insights into the Denmark data center market's growth potential, strategic developments, and various industry dynamics set to unfold between 2023 and 2028.

Key Highlights from the Research:

An in-depth analysis of the Denmark data center market size involving investment, area, power capacity, and the colocation market.

Investments assessed by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators, with a detailed city-wise breakdown.

Profiles and offerings of major IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, and support infrastructure providers.

Strategic Special Economic Zones (SEZs) deployment to fuel Denmark’s data center market growth.

A comprehensive overview of existing third-party data center facilities and a preview of upcoming developments.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Denmark colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Denmark by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Denmark data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Denmark

Data Center Colocation Market in Denmark

The Denmark data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Denmark

Investment Opportunities in Denmark

Macroeconomic and Microeconomic Factors of the Denmark Market

Investment Opportunities in Denmark

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Data Center Colocation Market in Denmark

Colocation Services Market in Denmark

Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Aarsleff

Arup

Caverion

Coromatic

COWI

Exyte (M+W Group)

Gottlieb Paludan Architects

Logi-Tek

Mace Group

Mercury

MT Hojgaard

NOVENCO Building & Industry

Ramboll Group

Soren Jensen

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Climaveneta (Mitsubishi Electric)

Cummins

Eaton

Grundfos

KOHLER

Legrand

NG Metal

Riello UPS (Riello Elettronica)

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Socomec

STULZ

Systemair

UniCool

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Apple

Cibicom

Digital Realty

Meta (Facebook)

GlobalConnect

Google

Microsoft

Penta Infra

STACK Infrastructure (DigiPlex)

New Entrants

atNorth

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Copenhagen

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jiex4c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment