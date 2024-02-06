Thailand Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2024-2029: Easy Access to Major Markets Drives Developments and Witnesses Entry of Major Major Global Colocation Operators

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Thailand Data Center Colocation Market is projected to reach a value of $335 million by 2029 from $142 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.4%

Thailand is among Southeast Asia's emerging and ideal hubs for data center development due to easy access to major markets like China, India, Malaysia, and other locations. Thailand has around 30 operational colocation data centers, which will increase as several existing and new companies have planned investments in the country.

The market is witnessing the entry of several global colocation operators such as OneAsia Network, Telehouse, Evolution Data Centres, Edge Centres, CtrlS Datacenters, AIS-Singtel Gulf Energy, and other companies. The global operators are using M&A and JV strategies to enter the market. For instance, Bridge Data Centres acquired a data center facility from WHA to enter the Thailand data center market and expand its presence.

The support for the development of data centers in Thailand is high. In September 2022, the Thai Cabinet passed a bill to exempt data centers from VAT. The measure was taken to promote data center investments across the country. The increase in digitalization initiatives is boosting the data center market. In line with the Thailand 4.0 initiative, the country aims to have over 100 smart cities by 2024.

Thailand is witnessing growth in connectivity with submarine cables, connecting significant locations worldwide. Five upcoming submarine cables will connect Thailand with other countries.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?

A transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation demand and supply aspect.

Market size available regarding utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available regarding Core & Shell Vs. Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity and Occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Thailand and a comparison between the APAC region and Global.

The study of the existing Thailand data center market landscape and insightful predictions about Thailand data center market size during the forecast period.

An analysis of Thailand's current and future colocation demand by several industries.

The study on sustainability status in Thailand.

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in Thailand.

The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Thailand.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Thailand

Data center colocation market in Thailand

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for Thailand's colocation data center industry.

Competitive landscape, including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

Vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator based on existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 54 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $142 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $335 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Thailand

Supply & Demand Analysis

Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Market by Utilized Area

Market by Utilized Racks

Market by IT Power Capacity

Colocation Demand by Industry

Market Growth Factors

Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Thailand

Sustainability Status in Thailand

Cloud Connectivity

Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Thailand

Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

Colocation Market by Revenue

Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Key Pricing Trends

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

Market Share by Colocation Revenue

Market Share by IT Power Capacity

Existing Colocation Operators

New Operators

Existing Colocation Operators

NTT Global Data Centers

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

SUPERNAP Thailand

AIS Business (CSL)

Internet Thailand (INET)

Bridge Data Centres (Chindata Group)

True IDC

WHA

Etix Everywhere

TCC Technology

CAT Telecom

United Information Highway (UIH)

AIMS Data Centre

Fujitsu

Pacific Internet

New Colocation Operators

Telehouse

OneAsia Network

Evolution Data Centres

AIS- Singtel & Gulf Energy

Edge Centres

CtrlS Datacenters

