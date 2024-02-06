Gender and the ethics of artificial intelligence: the subject of debate at the 3rd edition of LIDEResA

LIDEResA is an initiative launched in 2022 by iMADES Communication with the aim of valuing women's talent and making visible those situations that hinder the achievement of real equality in society.

The III Edition will take place on 15 February from 17:30 to 21:00 at the Hotel Índigo-Gran Vía in Madrid.

Is artificial intelligence the enemy of women? This question will be answered by experts in a technology that, as they will explain, is essential for the business environment and for the development of society.



MADRID, Spain, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMADES Communication is a communication agency that has among its main lines of activity the development of initiatives to value the talent of women and their leadership in all its aspects, especially in the business world, as well as to make visible all those situations that hinder the achievement of a real and effective gender equality in society.

One of these projects launched by the agency in 2022 is "LIDEResA", an annual event that will hold its third edition on 15 February and which this year will be supported by Freeda Media and the magazine Transformación Digital, as media partners, in addition to collaborating with another edition of Corresponsables. The theme of the debate chosen for the occasion is "Gender, ethics and new technologies. Towards an egalitarian, inclusive and representative technology." Despite the fact that tools such as artificial intelligence are becoming an integral part of our lives and are considered the undisputed technology of the future, there is a broad debate in society about its gender biases and lack of ethics, which even lead to the question: is artificial intelligence the enemy of women?

This question will be answered by experts in this technology and representatives of well-known companies, who will analyse in depth the reasons why we find ourselves today with unequal technological environments, what the language of the machines and the training of the algorithms is like, as well as the keys to ensure that this technology is not detrimental to women. They will explain the need to work together to correct these imbalances in order to be able to integrate and make profitable a tool that is strategic for the business environment.

Roundtable discussion and case studies by experts in the field

In order to contribute to an in-depth understanding of gender biases and the importance of ethics in artificial intelligence, whose existence and permanence perpetuates historical inequalities and discrimination, the event will be opened by the Director of the Women's Institute, Mª Isabel García, and a first roundtable will be held with the participation of professionals from different fields who study and work with this technology, such as Andrés Visús, Director of Operations and Strategy at PredictLand, María Vázquez Terrés, Director of Business Solutions at Microsoft Spain, and Sara Degli-Esposti, Scientific Researcher in Ethics and Artificial Intelligence in the Applied Ethics (GEA) group of the Institute of Philosophy (IFS) and part of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC). This roundtable will be moderated by Beatriz Medina Layuno, General Director of Freeda Spain.

In addition, there will be a second panel of case studies in which representatives of companies from different sectors of activity will answer the question of why it is profitable to invest in artificial intelligence and will present their experience as participants and drivers of a necessary change towards the responsible use of this technology. Specifically, we will have the participation of Diego García Puado, Partner at EY-EY wavespace Artificial Intelligence Center & EMEIA Microsoft; Estelle Raso, CEO of KPI Risk Ethics & Compliance; Gisela Vaquero Juanola, Founder of Women in Games Spain and video game designer; and Noelia Morón Tabernero, Software Development Manager at Amazon. During this event, María Garzón, Founding Partner of iMADES Communication, will be in charge of moderating the roundtable.

In the words of María Garzón: "Data-intensive technologies, such as artificial intelligence, are programmed and reproduce biases and stereotypes that are present in society today. There is no point in advancing in technology if it perpetuates inequalities because it does not contain a gender focus to prevent it. It is timely to reflect in order to prevent these key systems for the future from affecting the development of women's human rights. On 15 February, we hope to provide answers to some of the key questions in this field, for which we will be joined by professionals from the technological field and companies that have already understood the importance of paying attention to the ethics of technologies, because behind them there are always people."

Before and after the event, participants will be available for media interviews.

DATE: Thursday, 15 February 2024.

VENUE: Hotel Índigo Madrid-Gran Vía. Calle de Silva, 6, 28013 Madrid.

URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yctUtTQwTQ4

TIME: From 17:30 to 21:00.

More information in the attached programme and on the website: https://lideres-a.com/

About iMADES Communication: we are an international communication, public affairs, crisis communication and reputation agency, specialised in communication strategies in processes of high media exposure. In addition, we work in an expert line of communication support for women leaders, we provide training in inclusive communication and in other areas that promote equality in the company. We develop our services both in Europe and Latin America, where we have a team specialised in strategic communication in the region.

