Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis Report 2023-2028: Submarine Cables & Cloud Connectivity and Cloud On-Ramps & Investments Fueling Growth

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Indonesia Data Center Colocation Market is projected to reach a value of $1.32 billion by 2028 from $300 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 28%
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Indonesia's colocation data center industry, offering insights into the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects within the market. It goes beyond trends and includes a competitive landscape assessment, showcasing market share analysis based on IT power capacity and revenue for key colocation operators.
Indonesia is one of the major economies among ASEAN countries. The data center market in Indonesia has been growing rapidly and is the second major market after Singapore. The Indonesia data center market has several local and global colocation operators and newer players. The rapid growth in digitalization in the MSME sector and the increase in the number of technology firms in the country will keep driving colocation demand in the market.
Indonesia hosts around 74 operational colocation data centers, most of which are developed according to Tier III standards. The country has local and global operators such as Telkom Indonesia, NTT Global Data Centers, DCI Indonesia, Biznet Data Center, etc. The significant increase in demand for cloud storage is driving cloud operators to invest in the market by opening cloud regions or establishing an on-ramp presence in colocation data centers. For instance, In October 2022, Huawei Cloud planned to launch a new cloud region in Indonesia with three availability zones in Jakarta, Indonesia.
In terms of connectivity, Indonesia has over 50 existing submarine cables, such as the Australia-Singapore cable, Batam Sarawak Internet Cable System (BaSICS), JaKa2LaDeMa, Jakarta-Bangka-Bintan-Batam-Singapore (B3JS), Moratelindo International Cable System-1 (MIC-1), SeaMeWe-5, and others. The cables connect Indonesia to markets such as Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, France, Egypt, the UAE, Malaysia, Oman, and others.
Due to the availability of several port locations, the country has several cables that connect one port to another, thus increasing internal connectivity. For instance, the JaKa2LaDeMa cable connects locations in Indonesia such as Denpasar, Mataram, Sangata, Beculuk, Toweli, and others.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS REPORT?
- A transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.
- Market size available regarding utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.
- Market size available regarding Full Build Vs. Installed Vs. Utilized IT Power Capacity and Occupancy %.
- An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Indonesia and a comparison with the Global and APAC markets.
- The study of the existing Indonesia data center market landscape and insightful predictions about Indonesia data center market size during the forecast period.
- An analysis of Indonesia's current and future colocation demand by several industries.
- The study on sustainability status in Indonesia
- Analysis of current and future cloud operations in Indonesia.
- The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Indonesia.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|62
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$0.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$1.32 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|28.0%
|Regions Covered
|Indonesia
Market Growth Factors
- Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Indonesia
- Sustainability Status in Indonesia
- Submarine Cables & Cloud Connectivity
- Cloud On-Ramps & Investment in Indonesia
Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
- Colocation Market by Revenue
- Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation
- Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Key Pricing Trends
Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
- Market Share by Colocation Revenue
- Market Share by IT Power Capacity
- Existing Colocation Operators
- New Colocation Operators
Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Indonesia
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 74
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 17
- Coverage: 17+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
Data center colocation market in Indonesia
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.
Existing Colocation Operators
- NTT Global Data Centers
- DCI Indonesia
- Telkom Indonesia
- Princeton Digital Group
- Biznet Data Center
- Internetindo Data Centra (IDC Indonesia)
- Indosat Ooredoo Lintasarta
- Indonet (Edge DC)
- Moratelindo Nusantara Data Center (NDC)
- Graha Teknologi Nusantara (GTN) (EdgeConneX)
- IndoKeppel Data Centres
- Nex
- Elitery Data Center
- DTP
- Cyber Data International
- Space DC
- Datacomm
New Colocation Operators
- BDx
- Data Center First
- Digital Edge DC
- Edge Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Evolution Data Centres
- K2 Data Centres
- MettaDC
- Minoro Energi Indonesia
- Pure Data Centres Group
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- AtriaDC
- NeutraDC
- SEAX Indonesia Pratama
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9a477
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment