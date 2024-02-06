Technical Writing Excellence in the Life Sciences - 2 Day Virtual Masterclass

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Writing Excellence in the Life Sciences - A Masterclass" seminar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This virtual seminar will begin with a general discussion of technical writing and its role within the life sciences. Technical writers produce a variety of technical documents that are required to manage and direct regulated operations and to meet regulatory requirements. The seminar will spend some time discussing those document types, their importance, and the consequences of the messages are unclear or misunderstood.



After setting the stage for this content, it delves into the writing process beginning with the audience and how the audience must be analyzed to determine the level of writing that must be employed to complete the document.



Gathering the information to be included in the technical document requires collaboration between the writer and the various subject matter experts that possess the knowledge to be harvested. How that information is gathered can be an effective efficient process or an ineffective time-consuming endeavor all dependent upon the techniques employed to execute the activity. We will address the most effective techniques for extracting information from SMEs as well as those techniques that work best when observing procedures and activities to be documented.



We will end this webinar with the mechanics of technical writing ranging from planning and organizing the content through grammar, spelling and punctuation ending with writing simplification.



WHY YOU SHOULD ATTEND:



Even with the advent of technology, we still communicate with the written word. Technical writing is about conveying information quickly, accurately, clearly, and succinctly. How we communicate, how we are understood, and how the message is received directly depends upon our skills as technical writers. In the life sciences, this skill is exceedingly important.



In the life sciences, the stakes are high in terms of the writing's ability to enable 100% accurate understanding of the content and where applicable, performance of the task or procedure documented. In the life sciences, that could mean the difference between life or death, safety or injury, loss or recovery, contamination or purity, success or failure.



Unfortunately, technical writing is not a skill that is given much emphasis in college curriculums if any. Technical writing is a skill life sciences workers are assumed to have and are expected to demonstrate at a level of skill usually beyond the capability of most. Unfortunately, most readers of technical writing are in the "same boat." They "don't know a good one when they see one." At the end of the day, in most cases, you have mediocre writing at best that may or may not convey the message intended.



This virtual seminar will walk you through the technical writing process from start to finish. Each critical aspect of writing technical documents for the life sciences will be addressed with the goal of helping you become a better technical writer. The tips and skills presented can be applied immediately and will be evident in the very first document that you write after this virtual seminar.



SEMINAR OBJECTIVES

Define technical writing

Determine the role technical writing plays in the life sciences

Explain what technical writers in the life sciences write

Explain how technical writers effectively analyze their audience

Explain how information is gathered from subject matter experts

Explain how writers plan the content

Explain how non-native speaking audiences are handled

Explain the most effective way to simplify your technical writing

Explain how accuracy is assured in technical writing

Course Agenda



Module 1: Technical Writing Overview

What is technical writing

What role does technical writing play in the life sciences?

Essential elements of technical report sections

Learn strategies for organising, writing, editing, and proofing documents & correspondences

Will teach you methods to evaluate your writing style and apply steps to express complex ideas more clearly and concisely.

Module 2: Technical Writing Basic rules and skills required for technical writers

How to begin the process

How to collect information and determine what information is required

Formats, consistency and styles

Non-native audience considerations

Grammar, spelling, punctuation, numbers and symbols

Simplify your writing

Ensuring accuracy

Understand your own writing patterns and know the answers to your questions about the English language

How the active and passive voices work and how to choose the most appropriate one for the type of writing you are doing

Module 3: Knowing the Audience

Analysing the audience

Analysing the information - working with Subject Matter Experts

Know how to review and revise documents

How to address comments from reviewers

How to negotiate with reviewers when disagreements arise between reviewers

Learn to increase confidence in writing and revising documents

Assessing and writing to the audience to produce effective written correspondence

Effective techniques for extracting information from SMEs

Module 4: Regulatory Requirements

FDA expectations for quality of written text in submitted documents

Common opportunities that are often overlooked or under-estimated by aspiring writers

Technical writers in the life sciences - what do they write - types of medium

Mandates for documentation set forth by regulators, such as the FDA, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and other governing bodies

How to write effective summaries and respond to FDA requests for information

Module 5: Final Document

How to incorporate comments into the final document

How to obtain comments in order to address timelines

Final approval of the document

Critical aspect of writing technical documents for the life sciences will be addressed with the goal of helping you become a better technical writer.

How documents work in tandem from initial correspondence about a project to an approved protocol, amendments, and final study report

Reports Editing and Completion

Module 6: Summary

Q/A Session with the Course Instructor

Case study and Many Exercises

Discuss your current challenges

