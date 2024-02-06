ECARX to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 28, 2024

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX"), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023, before the U.S. market opens on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. Company management will hold an earnings conference call via live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and will be available to answer questions from analysts and institutional investors.



Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details:

Date: Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Time: 8:00am EST

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/csskvz6t

To join the live conference call, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6210d5b9045a49d98d4d19261b4f1ff7 to receive the conference call details as well as international access numbers.

Please join at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call and webcast. Audio replay information will be available on ECARX's investor relations website in the news and events section.

A replay of the event and presentation materials will be available on the company's investor relations website under the results and reports section following the event.

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with the capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 2,000 employees based in 11 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, Smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 5.6 million vehicles worldwide.

