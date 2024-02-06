CANADA! GEARING UP FOR THE BIG GAME?

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, through its wholly-owned licensed subsidiaries, Aphria Inc., Hexo Operations Inc., and Truss Beverages Company Limited, shares its cannabis lineup for sports fans gearing up for the BIG GAME next week.



THC liquid lift:

RIFF Boost cannabis-infused beverages are designed for an electrifying experience. Available in classic ‘Vanilla Frost’ and sweet ‘Tropical Burst’ flavours, each drink contains 10mg THC and 10mg CBG, ginseng extract, and naturally occurring caffeine from guarana extract. Learn more @WhatisRIFF

Ditch the beer and hit up ‘Mollo Orchard Chill'r’ and ‘Mollo 10’ non-alcoholic cannabis versions of your favourite brews with 10mg THC and 10mg CBG. It is best enjoyed chilled with a lime wedge. Learn more @Mollo_Out

XMG+ transforms game day with exotic-flavoured drinks packed with 10mg THC, 10mg CBG, and a caffeine kick from guarana extract. 'Paradise Treat' offers a fruity punch, 'Tropical Cream Float' a tropical twist on vanilla, 'Citrus Peaks' a citrus blast, and 'Lemon Iced Tea' a zesty lemon refreshment. Experience bold flavours and a boost with each sip. Learn more @FindYourXMG



Light Drinks by Solei – Sparkling RTDs:

Solei Mango Passionfruit’ & ‘Dragonfruit Watermelon’ sparkling CBD beverages infused with tropical fruit blends, 1.5mg THC, and 25mg CBD for a refreshing twist. Perfect for sipping during the big game. Learn more: @SoleiCanada



Discreet and potent vapes:

Good Supply introduces ‘Gooey Gold’ and ‘Cherry Loops’ 1g 510 Vapes, offering an unmatched balance of high potency and rich flavours through a ceramic core, glass cartridge, and hemp mouthpiece. ‘Gooey Gold’ captivates with its rich flavour profile. ‘Cherry Loops’ delights with a potent blend of sweet, tart, and tangy notes from cherry, fruity, and citrus flavours. Dive into the essence of quality and taste with each vape. Learn more @GoodSupplyCannabis



Enjoy Purity at its finest new whole flower:

Broken Coast presents two exceptional strains for game day with unique aromas and tastes. ‘Cherry Cheesecake,’ an indica strain, captivates with its blend of cherry, cheese, and sour aromas. Following it, ‘EmergenZ’ energizes the senses, overflowing with the vibrant flavours of tangerine, citrus, grapefruit, and pine. Learn more @BrokenCoast.ca



Pre-roll packs for solo or social:

CANACA ‘Berries & Cream’ and ‘Citrus Twist’ Darts pre-rolls are now available in convenient 10-packs of 0.4g. ‘Berries & Cream’ offers an indica blend with berry, sweet, and vanilla flavours. ‘Citrus Twist’ brings a mix of citrus, spice, and nutty flavours. Enjoy a tailored game day experience with these distinctive blends. Learn more @CANACAyourBud

Redecan Redees in Hemp'd Khalifuel pre-rolls are an indica dominant cross combining Khalifa Mints and Grape Gasoline strains, wrapped in hemp for taste and airflow, and available in 10-packs of 0.4g. Enjoy the distinct gas and grape flavours that stand out with every puff. Learn more @RedecanCannabis



Infused Pre-Rolls:

Good Supply’s ‘Juiced’ infused pre-rolls discovery pack includes ‘Cosmic Cherry’ (Sativa), a delightful blend of sweet cherry and tart citrus; ‘Watermelon Chew’ (Hybrid), offering the juicy taste of bubblegum watermelon; and ‘Blue Burst’ (Indica), rich with creamy berry notes for a well-rounded enjoyment. Learn more @GoodSupplyCannabis

Good Supply ‘Juiced’ Blunt duo in ‘Cosmic Cherry’ (Sativa), blending rich cherry with lemon citrus for depth, and ‘Golden Drizzle’ (Indica), mixing sweet with caramelized flavours for a delightful treat. Learn more @GoodSupplyCannabis



Chocolate edibles to add to the mix:

Chowie Wowie’s cannabis chocolates are perfect for halftime, offering a perfect balance of 10mg THC and 10mg CBD per piece. Indulge in the ‘Crunchy Praline’, with its nutty pralines mixed into fine ‘Belgian milk chocolate, or savour the ‘Soft Caramel’, where lightly salted caramel melds with silky Belgian chocolate for a discreet, delightful enhancement to any game day celebration. Learn more @ChowieWowie



Tilray's adult-use cannabis brands are only available in Canada through legal adult-use recreational cannabis e-commerce channels in select regions and retailers nationwide. Must be of legal age to sip and consume. Enjoy Tilray's cannabis products responsibly.

For more about each brand, please visit our brand socials including @SoleiCanada, @GoodSupplyCannabis, @ChowieWowie, @WhatisRIFF, @BrokenCoast.ca, @CANACAyourBud, @Mollo_Out, @FindYourXMG.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and well-being through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on Tilray, visit Tilray Brands, Inc. and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

