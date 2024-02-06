MERCURY SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: MRCY) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mercury Systems, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Mercury Systems, Inc. (“Mercury” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCY) between December 7, 2020 and June 23, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 12, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Mercury is a technology company that produces component modules and subsystems for the aerospace and defense industries. Prior to and during the Class Period, Mercury was a serial acquirer that used acquisitions and improper revenue recognition practices to mask its inability to grow organically.

On June 23, 2023, Mercury announced that CEO Mark Aslett had abruptly resigned and that the Company’s recent strategic review of acquisition alternatives did not result in the sale of the Company.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.37, or 9.6%, to close at $31.50 per share on June 26, 2023.

If you purchased or acquired Mercury common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Mercury Systems, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

