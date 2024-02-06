Plug Power Starts Production of Liquid Hydrogen at its Existing Tennessee Plant

Implemented design improvements on Tennessee plant which further enhances the efficiency of the generation facility



Between Georgia and Tennessee, Plug now has about 25 tons per day of liquid hydrogen production capacity, further enhancing the overall generation network in the US

LATHAM, N.Y., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, has re-started operation of its hydrogen plant in Charleston, Tennessee, adding about ten tons per day (TPD) of liquid hydrogen supply back onto the U.S. market. Plug also implemented design improvements to enhance overall plant efficiency.

Plug’s cryogenic trailer fleet will deliver liquid hydrogen from the Tennessee plant to Plug’s pedestal customers throughout North America, with a high-density of users clustered throughout the Midwest and along the East Coast. This adds to Plug’s supply of liquid hydrogen currently being delivered to customers for use in material handling operations, fuel cell electric vehicle fleets, and stationary power applications.

“With the Tennessee plant coming back online, we have taken another step towards building a vertically integrated hydrogen network in North America,” said Andy Marsh, Plug Power CEO. “In addition, we expect to have our joint venture plant in Louisiana to come online in the third quarter of 2024, adding another 15 TPD of liquid hydrogen capacity to the market.”

“This liquid hydrogen production out of Georgia and Tennessee is expected to bring down the average cost of delivered hydrogen, positively impacting Plug’s fuel margins in line with our strategy,” added Sanjay Shrestha, General Manager, Energy Solutions & Chief Strategy Officer at Plug.

Plug began production of liquid green hydrogen at its Georgia plant on January 23, 2024. At 15 TPD, this is the largest liquid green hydrogen plant in the U.S. market, and largest PEM electrolyzer deployment operating in the U.S. The company is doing substantial work on building plants in New York and Texas, as well as Europe, with plants underway in Finland and Belgium.

About Plug

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 60,000 fuel cell systems and over 180 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug built a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants targeting commercial operation by year-end 2028. Plug delivers its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

Plug Power Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. (“PLUG”), including but not limited to statements about: Plug’s implemented design improvements enhancing overall plant efficiency; Plug’s joint venture plant in Louisiana coming online by Q3 2024; The liquid hydrogen production out of the Georgia and Tennessee plants bringing down the average cost of delivered hydrogen, positively impacting Plug’s fuel margins; Plug’s development of multiple green hydrogen production plants targeting commercial operation by year-end 2028. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of PLUG in general, see PLUG’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of PLUG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and PLUG undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

