GXO Pilots AI-enhanced Robotics in Warehouse

Robots use AI to analyze real-time data and enhance performance



GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it is partnering with California-based robotics developer Dexterity to pilot AI-enhanced robotics in a warehouse to make operations for a leading beauty brand safer and more efficient.

“We’re leading the charge on integrating automation into our customers’ supply chains to help them grow and meet their strategic objectives,” said Adrian Stoch, Chief Automation Officer, GXO. “This pilot is especially exciting as it combines advanced robotics with artificial intelligence and machine learning into a practical application to make warehouse operations safer, more productive and more efficient.”

GXO is working with Dexterity, which leverages AI to power robots with human-like capabilities to depalletize, label and repalletize packages, optimizing the inbound and outbound processes in the warehouse. Because these smart robots utilize AI, they require virtually no instructions or setup prior to implementation, and they self-train on the job, improving their performance with every pick. Deploying robotics for these functions increases operational efficiency and safety, while freeing up team members to focus on higher-value-add activity.

Samir Menon, Dexterity’s CEO, said, “GXO is at the forefront of using technology to enable superior operations performance. We are proud to support them with robots that are smart, fast, and easy for their team to deploy in their warehouse operations.”

The robots’ adaptability means they can be swiftly deployed into operations across a range of industries. This adaptive technology is highly flexible and can be deployed either as a standalone solution in a previously manual operation or in a highly automated warehouse, representing the next chapter in supply chain automation. To see this exciting new technology in action, click here.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter), Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Dexterity

Dexterity, Inc. is a Redwood City, California-based robotics company specializing in creating intelligent robots with human-like dexterity. By automating repetitive tasks, Dexterity's full-stack robotics solutions unlock the maximum value of the workforce, allowing employees to focus on higher-level, cognitive work. With applications in logistics, warehousing, and supply chain operations, Dexterity's robots excel in complex manipulations in unpredictable environments. To learn more, visit www.dexterity.ai.

Media contacts



Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Fallon McLoughlin

+1 203-399-6998

fallon.mcloughlin@gxo.com