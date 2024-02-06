Privileged Access Management Market Poised to Surpass $11 Billion by 2030 Amidst Escalating Cybersecurity Needs

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Privileged Access Management Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Privileged Access Management (PAM) market is experiencing robust growth, driven by heightened cybersecurity measures and the widespread adoption of digital technologies. A comprehensive analysis reveals that the market is set to grow at an impressive CAGR of 22.0% from 2024 to 2030, reaching an estimated value of $11.26 billion by the end of the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the increasing digitization trends, the escalation of cloud computing services, and the ever-present threat of cyberattacks worldwide.

A detailed segmentation of the market shows a continued dominance of software solutions, attributed to the exponential increase in digital activities across various sectors. Moreover, the Internet of Things (IoT) applications are projected to capture a significant share of the market due to the surging need for effective management of IoT devices.

Regionally, North America is expected to maintain its lead, thanks to a heightened awareness of risks in cloud environments and a rising culture of self-employment and entrepreneurship. This increasing market demand is compelling PAM solution providers to expand their manufacturing facilities, invest in research and development, and explore new product development opportunities. The market's competitive landscape is characterized by strategic mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and the development of cutting-edge technologies to serve a broadening customer base and to establish a strong market presence.

Market Dynamics and Competitive Analysis

Underlying market dynamics indicate a significant shift toward stringent cybersecurity protocols, where safeguarding privileged credentials against unauthorized access has become a top priority for enterprises. The increasing complexity of IT environments and regulatory compliance requirements further accentuate the need for robust privileged access management solutions.

The comprehensive market analysis provides valuable insights into the competitive intensity based on Porter’s Five Forces model. Key players are adopting various strategies to retain their market dominance, including new product innovations that promise enhanced security and operational efficiency.

Emerging Trends and Regional Dominance

Emerging trends within the PAM sector underscore a greater integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to enable more predictive and proactive security measures. The escalating number of connected devices across Internet of Things platforms presents both challenges and growth opportunities in the PAM space.

The market's regional analysis underscores the dominance of North America as a major hub for PAM solutions, on account of its advanced technological infrastructure and the sheer volume of digital transactions that necessitate robust access management protocols.

Strategic Initiatives and Industry Impact

Top industry players are at the forefront of strategic initiatives that include forging alliances, launching innovative products, and scaling up their global presence. These efforts are instrumental in shaping an industry that is at the crossroads of technological advancement and security imperatives.

This market study promises to be an invaluable asset for stakeholders, investors, and participants looking to understand the nuances of the Privileged Access Management market. It provides a deep dive into the factors propelling the market, the challenges faced by industry participants, and the strategies employed by key players to navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape.

Features of the Global Privileged Access Management Market

Market Size Estimates: Privileged access management market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Privileged access management market size by solution, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Privileged access management market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different solutions, applications, and regions for the Privileged access management market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the Privileged access management market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Privileged Access Management Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Privileged Access Management Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Privileged Access Management Market by Solution

3.3.1: Software

3.3.2: Physical Appliance

3.3.3: Virtual Appliance

3.4: Global Privileged Access Management Market by Application

3.4.1: Windows

3.4.2: Unix & Linux

3.4.3: Mac OS

3.4.4: Infrastructure Devices

3.4.5: IoT

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Privileged Access Management Market by Region

4.2: North American Privileged Access Management Market

4.2.2: North American Privileged Access Management Market by Application: Windows, Unix & Linux, Mac OS, Infrastructure Devices, and IoT

4.3: European Privileged Access Management Market

4.3.1: European Privileged Access Management Market by Solution: Software, Physical Appliance, and Virtual Appliance

4.3.2: European Privileged Access Management Market by Application: Windows, Unix & Linux, Mac OS, Infrastructure Devices, and IoT

4.4: APAC Privileged Access Management Market

4.4.1: APAC Privileged Access Management Market by Solution: Software, Physical Appliance, and Virtual Appliance

4.4.2: APAC Privileged Access Management Market by Application: Windows, Unix & Linux, Mac OS, Infrastructure Devices, and IoT

4.5: ROW Privileged Access Management Market

4.5.1: ROW Privileged Access Management Market by Solution: Software, Physical Appliance, and Virtual Appliance

4.5.2: ROW Privileged Access Management Market by Application: Windows, Unix & Linux, Mac OS, Infrastructure Devices, and IoT

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Privileged Access Management Market by Solution

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Privileged Access Management Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Privileged Access Management Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Privileged Access Management Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Privileged Access Management Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Privileged Access Management Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: CA Technologies

7.2: Wallix

7.3: CyberArk

7.4: Centrify

7.5: ManageEngine

