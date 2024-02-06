Hemostats Market revenue to exceed USD 5000 Million by 2033, says Research Nester

New York , Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hemostats market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 6% from 2023 to 2033. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 5000 million by the end of 2033, up from a revenue of USD 2900 million in the year 2022. This growth is set to be influenced by a surge in the number of road accidents. According to statistics from the World Health Organization, 1.19 million people die in car accidents each year. There are an additional twenty to fifty million non-fatal injury incidents each year, many of which result in disability.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4484

Bleeding-related deaths happen before and during the first hour of hospital arrival in many cases. According to a multi-institutional retrospective analysis of clinical outcomes after prehospital hemostatic gauze or dressing, it was over 88% successful in stopping bleeding and was linked to low morbidity in rural civilian concussions involving a wide range of injuries to the face, lower and upper extremities, and junctional areas.





Hemostats Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America region to propel the highest growth

Orthopedic surgery to garner the highest growth

Market in Asia Pacific to grow at a notable rate

Growing Geriatric Population to Boost the Growth of the Global Hemostats Market

The World Health Organization projects that by 2030, one in six people will be 60 years of age or older. The number of adults over 60 will rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion by now. As a result, bleeding problem cases are increasing along with it. An increasing number of adult patients in their later years who have bleeding issues need both elective and emergency age-related surgeries at the same time. These patients also run the risk of developing age-related comorbidities.

Hemostats Industry: Regional Overview

The global hemostats market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Disease to Influence the Market Expansion in North America

The North America market for hemostats is set to gather the highest revenue in the market over the coming years. This growth of the market is set to be dominated by the rising prevalence of chronic disease. One or more chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, cancer, heart disease, or stroke, affect six out of ten Americans. Hemostats can be used to constrict bleeding vessels chosen for ligation or electrocoagulation. Hemostats can also be used for blunt dissection around cysts and lipomas, or to break up locations once an abscess has been opened.

Rising Population to Drive the Market Growth in Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific market for hemostats is also estimated to have significant growth in the market over the forecast period. This growth is set to be influenced by the rising population. With 4.3 billion people living there, or 60% of the world's population, the Asia-Pacific area is home to China and India, the two most populous nations on earth.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/inquiries-before-buying-4484

Hemostats Segmentation by Application

Trauma

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Plastic Surgery

Neurosurgery

General Surgery

The orthopedic surgery segment is projected to capture the largest revenue in the market over the coming years. This could be on account of the rising prevalence of orthopedics. An estimated 2 billion people worldwide suffer from musculoskeletal problems, which result in approximately 21 million orthopedic surgeries annually, according to a recent survey (2017–2023).

Hemostats Segmentation by End User

Hospital

Casualty Clinics

Others

The hospital segment is set to have significant growth in the market over the forecast period. The major element influencing the segment growth is the rising number of hospitals in the world. All across the world, the total number of hospitals stood at about 164,000.

Hemostats Segmentation by Product

Active Homeostats

Passive Homeostats

Combination Homeostats

Others

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global hemostats market that are profiled by Research Nester are Pfizer Inc., Stryker Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Baxter AG, Medtronic Plc, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), Biom’up Innovative Surgery, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Cryolife, Inc., Hemostatis LLC, and other.

Recent Development in the Market

In order to strengthen the therapy for sickle cell disease and to increase the rare haematology, Pfizer Inc. announced the acquisition of Global Blood Therapeutics. The overall value of this transaction was USD 5.4 billion.

Biomup declared that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved Hemosnow. Hemosnow is a dry powder hemostatic agent used to manage minor bleeding during surgical procedures.

Read our insightful Blogs and Data-driven Case Studies:

Health Equity - Meant for all

Recognizing the significance of health equity and its effect on marginalized communities is crucial in our efforts to build an equal society. Discover how we can strive towards attaining health equity, for everyone.

https://www.researchnester.com/blog/healthcare/pharmaceuticals/health-equity-meant-for-all

Multinational Healthcare Provider stabilized its threatened Market Position during COVID-19 pandemic

This case study uncovers how a healthcare provider dealing with losses due to COVID-19 regained revenue by our help. We provided them with customized solution in form of telehealth market report and enabled them know about need of digital health

https://www.researchnester.com/case-study/healthcare/healthcare-it/healthcare-provider-stabilized-threatened-market-position-during-COVID19-pandemic

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.