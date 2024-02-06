To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 6 February 2024

Announcement no. 12/2024











Jyske Realkredit to open new fixed rate bond



Jyske Realkredit will issue a new covered bond (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bond will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bond:

4% 411.E OA30 2056 for 30-year fixed rate loans with up to 30-year interest only option





The bond will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.

Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit

www.jyskerealkredit.com