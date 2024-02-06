Verizon Business brings multi-cloud management solution to network-as-a-service offering

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business today announced Network as a Service (NaaS) Cloud Management, a new service that allows businesses to control application components and network architecture across multiple cloud environments -- public, private and hybrid -- all on one unified online portal. The new solution is designed to work with Verizon Business’ NaaS offering and vastly simplify multi-cloud management as part of the NaaS flexible service-model fabric.



Multi-cloud networking is popular among enterprises for its ability to host applications in cloud environments with different accessibility, compatibility and data-sovereignty policies, but it poses unique challenges for enterprise CIOs, such as connecting workloads across the different cloud environments and developing a standardized architecture and security practices. NaaS Cloud Management helps alleviate these concerns, offering quicker application connections and response times while providing better visibility into performance, process management, and network conditions across the multi-cloud environment.

The solution’s single, comprehensive view of cloud network and application performance provides easy insight into overall service health, network traffic, global network cloud connections, issue management tickets and more.

NaaS Cloud Management also enables users to establish connectivity between those public, private and hybrid environments, and between clouds and network infrastructure at the edge. This facilitates the secure interconnection of cloud service providers, data centers and end users—all while maintaining security standards.

By standardizing workload connectivity and offering a uniform procedure for security protocols, governance and configurations, NaaS Cloud Management consolidates complex multi-cloud networking processes into a simple, integrated network workflow that supports any business transformation.

And because it’s designed to work with Verizon Business’ existing NaaS offering, customers can now rapidly provision and monitor secure cloud and connectivity services across multiple cloud service providers, through a single management portal.

“The NaaS Cloud Management solution can revolutionize the way IT teams deploy and manage cloud applications and monitor multi-cloud connections, making the process simpler and more user-friendly than ever before,” said Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Product Officer, Verizon Business. “Being able to deploy workload connections quickly between different environments empowers organizations to scale cloud engineering and development processes, mitigate risk, and operate with minimal friction.”

